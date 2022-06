Cattle prices take another step forward at Markethill

HEIFERS

Beef heifers sold to a top of £294 for 640k at £1905 from a Keady producer followed by £271 for 670k at £1835 from a Katesbridge farmer. Main demand for £230 to £264 per 100 kilos. Forward feeders sold to £285 for 550k at £1565 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £273 for 520k at £1435 from a Dungannon producer. Good quality feeding heifers from £220 to £265 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweights sold from £240 to £298 for 480k at £1435 from a Rathfriland farmer. The same owner received £290 for 488k at £1415. A Bessbrook producer received £288 for 480k at £1395.

Forward heifers: Katesbridge farmer 550k £1565 £285.00; Dungannon farmer 526k £1435 £273.00; Bessbrook farmer 508k £1375 £271.00; Benburb farmer 534k £1405 £263.00; Bessbrook farmer 524k £1365 £261.00; Rathfriland farmer 526k £1355 £258.00; Katesbridge farmer 532k £1355 £255.00; Tandragee farmer 584k £1485 £254.00.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef heifers: Keady farmr 648k £1905 £294.00; Katesbridge farmer 678k £1835 £271.00; Katesbridge farmer 646k £1705 £264.00; Dromara farmer 670k £1765 £263.00; Poyntzpass farmer 648k £1595 £246.00; Tandragee farmer 658k £1555 £236.00; Rathfriland farmer 622k £1455 £234.00.

Middleweight heifers: Rathfriland farmer 482k £1435 £298.00; Rathfriland farmer 488k £1415 £290.00; Bessbrook farmer 484k £1395 £288.00; Rathfriland farmer 472k £1335 £283.00; Bessbrook farmer 500k £1365 £273.00; Camlough farmer 428k £1145 £268.00; Camlough farmer 428k £1135 £265.00; Bessbrook farmer 500k £1245 £249.00; Gilford farmer 440k £1065 £242.00.

BULLOCKS

Beef bullocks sold to £281 for 630k at £1765. Top price £1995 for 770k £259 followed by £1945 for 740k £261. Main demand from £230 to £259 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold up to £296 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1755 from an Armagh producer. The same owner received £283 for 610k at £1745. All good quality feeding bullocks from £230 to £278 per 100 kilos. Middleweight bullocks from £220 to £264 for 430k at £1135 from a Gilford producer. The same owner received £257 for 440k at £1145 and 430k at £1125.

Forward bullocks: Armagh farmer 592k £1755 £296.00; Armagh farmer 616k £1745 £283.00; Armagh farmer 570k £1585 £278.00; Dromara farmer 612k £1575 £257.00; Armagh farmer 526k £1325 £252.00; Armagh farmer 634k £1595 £252.00; Gilford farmer 540k £1345 £249.00; Armagh farmer 594k £1475 £248.00.

Beef bullocks: Armagh farmer 630k £1765 £281.00; Dromara farmer 744k £1945 £261.00; Dromara farmer 770k £1995 £259.00; Mountnorris farmer 632k £1615 £256.00; Dromara farmer 732k £1795 £245.00; Mountnorris farmer 680k £1565 £230.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Gilford farmer 430k £1135 £264.00; Gilford farmer 438k £1125 £257.00; Gilford farmer 446k £1145 £257.00; Gilford farmer 428k £1085 £254.00; Gilford farmer 444k £1125 £253.00; Gilford farmer 486k £1215 £250.00; Gilford farmer 458k £1135 £248.00; Gilford farmer 420k £1025 £244.00.

WEANLINGS

Male weanlings sold to a top of £375 per 100 kilos for 248k at £930 from a Rathfriland farmer. The same owner received £360 for 258k at £930 and £342 for 228k at £780. Main demand for good quality males from £250 to £320 per 100 kilos. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £280 for 286k at £800 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £271 for 260k at £710 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Male weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 248k £930 £375.00; Rathfirland farmer 258k £930 £360.00; Rathfriland farmer 228k £780 £324.00; Rathfriland farmer 290k £970 £334.00; Rathfriland farmer 318k £1000 £314.00; Rathfriland farmer 298k £880 £295.00; Camlough farmer 314k £860 £274.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1050 £264.00; Poyntzpass farmer 284k £770 £271.00.

Heifer weanlings: Dungannon farmer 286k £800 £280.00; Cullyhanna farmer 262k £710 £271.00; Portadown farmer 282k £750 £266.00; Poyntzpass farmer 294k £760 £259.00; Poyntzpass farmer 346k £875 £253.00; Benburb farmer 386k £920 £238.00; Tynan farmer 340k £800 £235.00.