Cattle selling to £1998 at Saintfield

Fat cattle: 135 fats sold to £2035 for a 1170kg Hereford bull, £174 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1998 for a 900kg Charolais, £222 per 100kg.
Holstein cows sold to £1537 for a 910kg, £169 per 100kg.
Most Popular
-
1
Will I be penalised for having no MOT? Police give some advice
-
2
12 pictures that will take you back to a YFC night out in 2010
-
3
Rams selling to £200 at Saintfield
-
4
Police launch murder investigation in case of missing Co Tyrone man
-
5
Coleraine farmer, Alan Anderson is awarded White’s NI Grower of the Year
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Hereford bull 1170kg £174 £2035, Ballygowan producer Charolais cow 900kg £222 £1998, Stoneyford producer Belgian Blue bull 1010kg £194 £1959, Limousin cow 690kg £190 £1311, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cow 760kg £238 £1808, Charolais bull 1100kg £148 £1628, Belgian Blue cows 740kg £200 £1480, 760kg £160 £1216, 660kg £ 160 £1056, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 740kg £224 £1657, Seaforde producer Limousin bull 840kg £193 £1621, Ballynahinch producer Holstein cow 910kg £169 £1537, Shaws Bridge producer Charolais cows 630kg £237 £1493, 670kg £222 £1487, Castlewellan producer Au cow 720kg £207 £1490, Loughinisland producer Limousin cow 780kg £188 £1466, Killyleagh producer Limousin cow 760kg £192 £1459, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cow 710kg £205 £1455, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 780kg £179 £1396, 620kg £180 £1116, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue heifers 640kg £218 £1395, 590kg £220 £1298, Millisle producer Friesian cow 810kg £170 £1377, Portaferry producer SH bullock 600kg £222 £1332, Saintfield producer Hereford cows 690kg £189 £1304, 680kg £188 £1278, 680kg £180 £1224, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 750kg £171 £1282, 710kg £155 £1100, 700kg £154 £1078, Crumlin producer Hereford cow 680kg £187 £1271, Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 680kg £184 £1251, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 640kg £192 £1228, 650kg £184 £1196, 620kg £190 £1178, 610kg £172 £1049, Ballykinlar producer Limousin cows 680kg £180 £1224, 650kg £184 £1196, Stormont producer Holstein bullocks 650kg £182 £1183, 620kg £190 £1178, 620kg £181 £1122, 580kg £190 £1102, 590kg £185 £1091, 590kg £182 £1073, 580kg £185 £1073, 570kg £181 £1031, Newtownards producer Friesian cow 700kg £165 £1155 and Newtownards producer Friesian cows 730kg £154 £1124, 640kg £174 £1113.
Bullocks: 80 sold to £1570 for a 630kg charolais (250) with lighter sorts selling to £3 a kg - £1110 for a 370kg Charolais.
Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 630kg £1570, 620kg £1520, Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1360, 530kg £1150, 500kg £1050, Moira producer Charolais 620kg £1560, 620kg £1540, 590kg £1500, 600kg £1500, 610kg £1490, 550kg £1410, 570kg £1410, 600kg £1400, 540kg £1380, 520kg £1320, 530kg £1320, 540kg £1310, 530kg £1300, 550kg £1300, 500kg £1190, Lisburn producer Charolais 530kg £1330, 470kg £1200, Ballyhalbert producer Herefords 540kg £1290, 550kg £1250, 560kg £1250, 540kg £1190, 510kg £1150, Newtownards producer Charolais 530kg £1290, 470kg £1190, 470kg £1170, 480kg £1170, Crossgar producer Limousins 460kg £1160, 400kg £1090, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 440kg £1150, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 410kg £1140, 370kg £1110, 390kg £1080, 390kg £1060 and Crossgar producer Charolais 450kg £1100, 400kg £1060, 370kg £1000.
Heifers: 80 sold to £1300 for a 520kg Limousin (250) lighter sorts sold to £2.94 a kg - 340kg £1000 for a Limousin.
Dropped calves: sold to £330 for a Limousin bull.