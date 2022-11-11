Gail is well qualified for the job, having been at cattle shows since she was a child with her father as he brought out Charolais cattle for the late George Allen.

The family have enjoyed many successes in the show ring over the years with their Birches herds of Aberdeen Angus and Charolais cattle, as well as commercial stock.

Highlights include securing the All Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships in 2017, followed by Supreme Champion at Balmoral in 2019. In the same year the Charolais team scooped Champion at the National Show as well as Supreme Champion of Champions at Clogher Show.

Gail Matchett.