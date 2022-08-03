Causeway and Glens Riding Club hold charity showjumping event

It was great to see Fiona Williamson NICTLT chairperson and Raymond Pollock of the committee present at the show and to award the prizes.

A flowing course designed by Will Crean awaited the riders in the outdoor arena at Causeway Coast Arena. Gillian and Elle Johnston kindly volunteered their time to judge and started off the morning with the first of the horse classes.

It was the debutantes who took home the top prizes, jumping double clear in the 60cm class. Nikki Burnham’s racehorse to riding horse “Electricitywork” an eight-year-old gelding who had just come off the track in April after a successful racing career, turned his hoof to showjumping for the first time and jumped a super double clear with Melanie Moorhead on board to draw first place; Melanie Moorhead went on to jump another double clear and drew second place, this time with her own homebred “Little Miss Ellie” out of her own mare “Lady Phoenix”. Melissa Lemon’s “Democratic Queen” by “Democrat” out of her own mare “Mamma Mia” ridden superbly by Geoffrey Glass to jump double clear and draw for third.

40cm prize winners, left to right, Caleb Mitchell and Pebbles Cara Grant and Lady P Leah Murphy and Dancer pictured with club chairperson Melissa Lemon and Fiona Williamson of NICTLT

Chloe Miller riding “Killaughey Crimson Gem” was the only double clear in the 70cm class and taking home a well-deserved prize. Local rider Diane O’Donovan took the best turned out award as well as jumping double clear in the 80cm class with “Clarouse” to draw first prize. Hannah Patterson of Crindle Stables jumped a super double clear with “Shelby” and drew for second place and Shea Kearney with “Lady” drawing for third. Abbi Cocking with “Bliss” jumped double clear in the 90cm class to draw for first and the coveted rug kindly sponsored by The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. Hannah Patterson, again in the placings but this time with “Roller” drawing second place and Shelby for third. Joe Harding riding “Berryburn Shining Star” drew top spot after jumping a lovely double clear in the 1m class. Joining Joe in the prizes was Stuart McCulloch with “Flash” who drew for second and John Kilgore with “Bruce” drawing for third.

Pony classes commenced on schedule and it was the turn of the x-pole riders with all jumping double clear. Cara Grant with “Lady P” and Caleb Mitchell and “Pebbles” jumped double clears in the 30/40cm class. Caleb and Cara went on to jump double clears in the 50cm class and drew for second and third prize respectively but it was Miley Rouke with her pony “Cinnamon” who drew for top prize! Caleb Mitchell with “Pebbles” was awarded the best turned out prize. The Rouke sisters were on top form and this time it was Megan who drew for first prize with her pony “Rainbow” and Megan second with “Cinnamon”. Caitlin McFadden and her pony “Braveheart Bobby” jumped a super double clear to draw for third. Emily Kane with “Beechmount Breeze” drew for top place following a lovely double clear in the 70cm class. Lacey McLaughlin with “Flash” drew for second place in the 70cm class and jumped the only double clear to take top spot in the 80cm. Zoie Dobbins and “Truffles” jumped double clear in the 90cm to take home first prize.

The committee of the Causeway and Glens Riding Club would like to extend their gratitude to all who supported the show and in doing so, raising funds for NI Children to Lapland Trust.

They would also like to thank all the sponsors who donated prizes: The McCurdy family; The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine; Ballylagan Trail Rides; Clonkeen Equestrian; The Orangery, Drenagh; DH; The McFadden family; Corrody Stables and; Moira Equestrian.

Abbi Cocking and Bliss winner of 90cm class and The Lodge Hotel rug pictured with Fiona Williamson of NICTLT

Thank you also to RDA Causeway Coast & Glens for the facilities and to the hardworking ladies in Trotters Café for devoting their time on such a busy day. And of course, a massive thank you to all the club members and volunteers who gave freely of their time to help before, during and after the show.

Results

Horse 60cm (8 starters)

1st Melanie Moorhead, Electricitywork

Diane O'Donovan and Clarouse winner of the 80cm class and best turned out pictured with Fiona Williamson of NICTLT

2nd Melanie Moorhead, Little Miss Ellie

3rd Geoffrey Glass, Democratic Queen

4th Lynne Thompson, Blackstown Masterclass

Horse 70cm (8 starters)

Zoie Dobbins with Truffles winner of pony 90cm pictured with Fiona Williamson of NICTLT

1st Chloe Miller, Killaughey Crimson Gem

Horse 80cm (7 starters)

1st Diane O’Donovan, Clarouse

2nd Hannah Patterson, Shelby

3rd Shea Kearney, Lady

Horse 90cm (13 starters)

Stuart McCulloch and Flash

1st Abbi Cocking, Bliss

2nd Hannah Patterson, Roller

3rd Hannah Patterson, Shelby

Stuart McCulloch, Flash

Joanne Nevin, Bud

Jaqui Kilgore, Sandy

John Kilgore, Bruce

Horse 1m (9 starters)

1st Joe Harding, Berryburn Shining Star

2nd Stuart McCulloch, Flash

3rd John Kilgore, Bruce

Kato Roders, Ishtar

Geoffrey Glass, Ollie

John Kilgore, Bruce

Brona Bursby, Freddie

Pony X-Poles (4 starters)

Double Clears:

Leah Murphy, Dancer

Neala Grant, Lady P

Lacey McLaughlin, Spirit

Brooke Lowry, Betty Blue

30/40cm (3 starters)

Double Clears:

Cara Grant, Lady P

Caleb Mitchell, Pebbles

50cm (6 starters)

1st Mylie Rouke, Cinnamon

2nd Caleb Mitchell, Pebbles

3rd Cara Grant, Lady P

Lacey McLaughlin, Spirit

60cm (5 starters)

1st Megan Rouke, Rainbow

2nd Mylie Rouke, Cinnamon

3rd Caitlin McFadden, Braveheart Bobby

Emily Kane, Beechmount Breeze

70cm (4 starters)

1st Emily Kane, Beechmount Breeze

2nd Lacey McLaughlin, Flash

3rd Rayde Soler, Moo

80cm (4 starters)

1st Lacey McLaughlin, Flash

90cm (2 starters)

1st Zoie Dobbins, Truffles