The show included an inter-schools competition and also hosted qualifiers for the Equine Awards NI Rising Stars, where the top two combinations from each class go forward to the final.

Lucinda Webb was the judge for the day and started off the day with the Mini Rising Stars (5-8 years) class, which saw Caleb Mitchell riding his first ever dressage test and winning the class with ‘Kilmaconnell Snowbird’.

Debbie McClean with ‘Sunny’ took the win in the BD Intro B class and in second place was Sophie McClurg with ‘Fred’. In the school’s section of PC Walk Trot (2022) Katie Surgeoner with ‘Prince’ took the red ribbon representing Groggan Primary School. In second was Abbie Chambers of Woods Primary School on her pony ‘Bobby’.

Katie Surgeoner and Prince winner of the schools walk trot. Image: Amy Scullion Photography

The next Equine Awards NI qualifier was the Midi class for riders aged 9-10 years and it was Laoise Clancy with ‘Burnview Royal Elegance’ who took the top spot in this class by quite a lead. In second place and also qualifying for the final was Grace McCafferty with ‘Mission Accomplished’. Lacey McLaughlin riding her first dressage test on ‘Sweetwall Zoe’ came a close third place.

The final qualifier of the day was the Jr Rising Stars class and taking the win and best turned out was Aine Clancy with ‘MT Evangelista’ and so, qualifying for the final. BD Prelim 2 was the next class and saw Carole Young with ‘Bailey’ going home with the red rosette.

Heather George and ‘Remember My Colours’ rode a lovely test to take the win in the BD Prelim 12 class.

In the school’s section of BD Prelim 12 it was Grace McCafferty with ‘Mission Accomplished’ who again rode beautifully to take the red ribbon for Knockahollet Primary School.

Aine Clancy and MT Evangelista winner of the Jr Rising Stars Qualifier. Image: Amy Scullion Photography

The last class of the day was BD Novice 30 and it was Gillian Holmes with ‘Paddock Clover Flight’ who took the winning spot in the open section. Charlotte Killen represented Foyle College in the schools’ section with her pony ‘Super Ted’ and what a super combination they were, taking top spot.

Causeway and Glens Riding Club would like to thank all who supported the show and to all who volunteered to help before and during. Thanks goes to Lucinda Webb for a super day of judging.

A big thank you to Amy Scullion Photography for not only taking fabulous photos on the day but for her sponsorship of the classes. Also, thanks go to Old Mill Saddlery and Spillers for their sponsorship. A big thank you to the RDA Causeway Coast and Glens for preparing the arenas and kindly opening the café. The next show will be the Summer Gymkhana on July 30 at RDA Causeway Coast and Glens. Visit the facebook or website www.causewayglensridingclub.com for details.

Results

Amelia Boggs and Oreo Express. Image: Amy Scullion Photography

Mini Rising Stars Qualifier (5 – 8) DI Intro B:

1st Caleb Mitchell, Kilmaconnell Snowbird; 2nd Caleb Mitchell, Pebbles; 3rd Amelia Boggs, Oreo Express (Best Turned Out).

BD Intro B:

1st Debbie McClean, Sunny; 2nd Sophie McClurg, Fred; 3rd Maria Paterson, Lady Lucy.

Laoise Clancy and Burnview Royal Elegance winner of the midi rising stars qualifier. Image: Amy Scullion Photography

School’s Walk Trot (PC Walk Trot 2022):

1st Katie Surgeoner, Prince (Groggan PS); 2nd Abbie Chamber, Bobby (Woods PS); 3rd Claudia Mainwaring, Mr. Finnegan (Woods PS); 4th Eirene McGreeghan, Poppy (Limavady High School); 5th Amelia Boggs, Oreo Express (Eglinton PS).

Open Walk Trot (PC Walk Trot 2022):

1st Jessica Boggs, Easter Bonny; 2nd Anne McGreeghan, Poppy.

Midi Rising Stars Qualifier (9 – 12) DI Intro C:

1st Laoise Clancy, Burnvview Royal Elegance; 2nd Grace McCafferty, Mission Accomplished; 3rd Lacey McLaughlin, Sweetwall Zoe; 4th Abbie Chambers, Bobby (Best Turned Out); 5th Lacey McLaughlin, Kilmaconnell Snowbird; 6th Shannon Hume, Vixen.

Caleb Mitchell qualifying Pebbles for the mini rising stars class. Image: Amy Scullion Photography

Jr Rising Stars Qualifier ( 16 and under) DI Prelim 6; 1st Aine Clancy, MT Evangelista (Best Turned Out).

BD Prelim 2:

1st Carole Young, Bailey; 2nd Jo McCartney, Owenbuoy Blue Reuben.

BD Prelim 12:

1st Heather George, Remember My Colours; 2nd Jo McCartney, Owenbuoy Blue Reuben; 3rd Leah Hanson, Shadow’s Hulk.

School’s BD Prelim 12

1st Grace McCafferty, Mission Accomplished (Knockahollet PS); 2nd Aine Clancy, MT Evangelista (St. Pius, Magherafelt); 3rd Nancy Culbertson, Ted (Ballymoney High School); 4th Katie Boggs, Mr Munch (Lisneal College); 5th Erica Dixon, Rosie (Ballymoney High School); 6th Rihanna Wylie, Betsy (Garryduff PS)

BD Novice 30:

1st Gillian Holmes, Paddock Clover Flight; 2nd Jane Smith, Squirrel; 3rd Janene Gamble, Braeview Little Lion Man.

School’s BD Novice 30

1st Charlotte Killen, Super Ted (Foyle College); 2nd Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro (Dominican College).

Lacey McLaughlin delighted with Sweetwall Zoe in their first ever dressage test and taking 3rd place. Image: Amy Scullion Photography

Barbara Robertson awarding Anne & Eirene McGreeghan with pony Poppy their prizes. Image: Causeway and Glens Riding Club

Heather George and Remember My Colours winner of BD Prelim 12. Image: Amy Scullion Photography