Causeway Coast and Glens ‘Halloween Happenings’ returns for spooky fun across four locations this month.

THE residents of Causeway Coast and Glens can expect some frightfully fun activities as ‘Halloween Happenings’ arrives in towns across the borough.

From fancy dress parades and Halloween parties, to live music and entertainment, there's something for everyone to enjoy this Halloween with events in Coleraine, Limavady, Ballycastle and Ballymoney.

Be entertained by creepy stilt walkers, flaming fire poi and the segway vampire, or are you brave enough to face the ‘Wall of Terror’? A haunting experience not to be missed in each town!

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Council’s events team has once again given us a fantastic array of free activities and fun for all the family at each location. I’d encourage you to come along to one of our four Halloween Happenings events across the borough this October.”

Seasonal festivities will kick off on Saturday, October 26, in Ballymoney. The fancy dress parade will assemble at Castlecroft Square from 6pm, with the Halloween costume competition taking place at 6.10pm prior to parade leaving at 6.30pm. From here, the parade will make its way to Ballymoney Showgrounds where crowds will be entertained by CJ Entertainments followed by live music from The Groovesmen.

Visitors can enjoy a wide array of entertainment including the Zombie Dance Hall, slime workshops, monster soft clay, trick or treat and decorating apples, with the evening’s entertainment culminating with the fireworks finale at 8.30pm.

The next Halloween stop will be Limavady, at Roe Mill Recreation Grounds on Monday, October 28. Enjoy live music with CJ Entertainments from 6.30pm and don’t miss the fancy dress competition at 7.30pm. Visitors can join in with carnival games, a zombie nerf shootout experience and an experience not to forget with Eurekaseekers. Make sure to prepare yourself for the terrifying ‘wall of terror’ before the closing fireworks get underway at 8.30pm.

Further round the coast, Ballycastle’s Halloween event arrives on Tuesday, October 29.

A fancy-dress competition will be held at 6.15pm, followed by the ever-popular Halloween parade setting off at 6.30pm from Dalriada Hospital lower carpark, making its way through the town to the seafront. Once at the seafront, visitors should be on the lookout for carnival games, and a unique Halloween photobooth. Music will entertain the crowds from 7pm, ahead of the spectacular fireworks commencing at 8.30pm.

The final ‘Halloween Happenings’ event will once again be held in Coleraine at Ulster University Campus on October 31 from 6.30pm. Featuring live music from Cellar Door, visitors can enjoy an array of entertainment and activities, including a slime making workshop, a trick or treat experience, fairground amusements, and a chance to meet terrifying characters at the frighteningly unforgettable spooky trail. The evening will conclude with a fantastic fireworks display at 8.30pm.

There will be free parking at Ulster University and a free park and ride bus service will also operate from The Mall car park, starting from 6pm. Please note, normal town centre car parking charges will apply until 6.30pm.

Ahead of each of the main events, quiet time for children with additional needs will take place from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

A limited number of disabled parking is pre-bookable and you can reserve a space by contacting the Ballymoney Visitor Information Centre on 028 2766 0230. Council’s Mobile Accessible Changing Units will also be available at each event, with Limavady utilising the static accessible changing facility at Roe Mill.

For the latest updates, make sure to follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook or go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com