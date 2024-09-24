Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership hosts training to tackle rural crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Partnership (PCSP) has recently hosted a training workshop aimed at tackling rural crime.

Facilitated by selecta DNA marking and involving all neighbourhood policing teams across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, attendees were provided with property marking kits.

The DNA Property marking kits, purchased by PCSP are for distribution across the Borough, with each kit containing a unique DNA code which can be used to mark equipment such as tools, smaller items of machinery, chain saws or power washers:

Speaking about the training, council’s PCSP Chairperson, Councillor Brenda Chivers, said: “Crime Prevention is at the very heart of the work of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Orlaith Quinn, Council’s PCSP Officer, pictured alongside members of the PSNI Neighbourhood Policing Team, at a recent training workshop aimed at tackling rural crime. (Pic: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council)

“Marking your property is one of the most simple and effective ways of protecting your possessions and the use of DNA marking kits not only deters criminals, but also helps any recovered equipment to be identified and returned to its rightful owner.

“During Rural Crime awareness week from the 23-27 September, the PCSP would like to remind residents to take a few minutes to assess their own security in and around farms and rural dwellings.”

Helpful information and tips will be shared on the Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP Facebook page throughout the week using the hashtag #RuralCrimeWeekNI.

If residents do have any community safety or policing concerns, please contact your local PCSP member.

For more information on PCSP within the borough, including details of your relevant PSCP contact, please visit: https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/community-and-culture/policing-and-community-safety-partnership