Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival invites walkers to enjoy spectacular mountain, coastal and forest trails this March

Mayor Ciarán McQuillan with Clare Quinn, Council Trade Engagement Officer, and Mairéad Whall, Far and Wild, at the launch of the 2025 Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival.

WALKING enthusiasts are invited to come along to this year’s Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival, which takes place from March 14-16.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the walking festival and participants will be able to enjoy a range of inspiring guided walks through the dramatic scenery Causeway Coast and Glens is famous for.

Participants are welcome to join these popular walks through unique forest, mountain and coastal paths, and learn more about the stunning surroundings while appreciating the beauty of the local area.

Explaining more, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Mayor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival includes both popular walking routes along with some lesser-known paths, showcasing some very special sites including Benbradagh Mountain and the shoreline of Cushendun.

“The festival is a great opportunity for both residents and visitors to get out and get active while exploring the natural beauty of our trails and paths. I would encourage you to book in for one of these fantastic, guided walks as spaces are always in high demand.”

Council’s Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle added: “The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival is growing in popularity year on year, and we are delighted that has established itself as a ‘must-do’ within the walking calendar.

“Walking routes in particular attract many thousands of visitors to the borough, and continuing to offer this annual event helps us to highlight just some of the spectacular walks Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer.

“We’re very pleased to be working with local activity provider, Far and Wild, who will lead each of the walks, and ensure that participants enjoy this fantastic opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of these wonderful outdoor locations.”

The festival commences in the picturesque village of Cushendun at 1pm on Friday, March 14, exploring the caves and shoreline of Cushendun, Castle Carra and the forested land of Cregagh.

‘Tales and Stories of Bun Abhainn Doinne’, a moderate 6km walk, will delve into the history of the area as a stronghold of Shane ‘The Proud’ O’Neill and local Christian heritage.

The second day of the Festival on Saturday, March 15 at 10am, will introduce the visitor to panoramic views at the summit of Knocklayde Mountain on the outskirts of Ballycastle.

‘The Broad Peak’, a 9km moderate walk, promises a fascinating glimpse for participants into the connection with Rathlin Island and western Scotland from the pre-Christian period to the modern era.

The final challenging 10km walk, ‘In Shane’s Footsteps,’ takes place on Sunday, March 16, at 10am, following the majestic ridge of Benbradagh Mountain, The Hill of Thieves.

Shadowing the footsteps of Shane Crossagh O’Mullan, a legendary 17th century rapparee, the walker will be entranced by stories of the notorious highwayman inspiring the name of the Glenshane.

Join us for this exciting series of walks throughout Causeway Coast and Glens.

Each walk is £10 per person, including refreshments, as spaces are limited and booking up fast, secure your space by visiting: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/causeway-coast-glens-walking-festival