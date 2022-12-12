Organised by the Causeway Coast Community Association, the meeting took place on 9 December in Ballintoy Parish Hall.

It was chaired by Jim Wilkinson with Ian Paisley (North Antrim MP), Chief Inspector Cummings (PSNI Coleraine) and Inspector Burns (PSNI Neighbourhood Policing Ballycastle) in attendance. Lee Kane, vice-chair of the Policing Community Strategic Partnership(PCSP), was also at the meeting.

Local councillors Cara McShane, Sandra Hunter and Alderman Sharon McKillop attended to add their views and offer support.

A meeting has been held in relation to a spate of thefts and burglaries involving farms, businesses and rural dwellings in the North Antrim area.

The meeting saw a very good representation from the North Antrim farming and business community, with full and frank views exchanged about thefts on local farms.

Problem areas were discussed and various ideas were tabled for consideration in order to better link the information flow from ground level to the PSNI teams in Ballycastle and Coleraine.The PSNI have noted several points for consideration, with a follow up meeting planned for spring 2023.

Causeway councillor, Sandra Hunter, said that there has been a number of incidences of farm thefts within the North Antrim area, which is a considerable cost and inconvenience to those who have been affected.

“It was good to get the farming community, along with those affected and the PSNI in the one room to discuss the areas needing dealt with and, in turn, put considerations forward to ensure a better link up of information and communication,” she said.

“It was also great to hear from Chief Inspector Cummings that they are in talks with DAERA for officers to learn more about farming practices and livestock movements.”

Lee Kane, vice-chair of Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP, commented: “It’s really important that we all take steps to protect our homes, farms, businesses and property.

“PCSP has a range of tools and resources to help the community keep safe, such as property marking equipment, support to buy tracker devices and help for more vulnerable members of the community.”

With reports of cold calling on the rise, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has urged farmers to be vigilant and to ask unknown visitors to their property for identification.