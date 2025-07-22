Caverswall Creamery owner says county farms made it all possible

James Moseley and David Moseley with their dog Meg

The owner of the popular Caverswall Creamery says that, without County Farms, he wouldn’t be able to do what he loves every day.

David Moseley, aged 51, has been a tenant farmer on Staffordshire County Council’s estate for 25 years.

He grew up on the county council’s farm holding on Roughcote Lane in Caverswall, while his parents were tenant farmers there and went on to get his own county farm in Stafford after meeting his late wife, Jennifer.

David successfully applied to take over the family holding in Caverswall when his father retired. Now, he lives on the farm with his four sons and their dog, Meg.

David said: “I was born and brought up on the farm in Caverswall so it’s been in my blood all my life and I didn’t want to do anything else. I don’t call it work, I just enjoy it. People love coming and seeing what we do here.”

Three years ago, the family launched Caverswall Creamery, which has become a local favourite for its fresh milk, milkshakes and ice cream – all made entirely from the milk of David’s 150 cows.

The farm shop also stocks locally sourced duck eggs, homemade cakes and other seasonal treats.

The creamery has become a hit with visitors, particularly families, who enjoy the chance to meet the animals and learn about where their food comes from. The business has been a lifeline during challenging times in the dairy industry, when milk prices have dipped.

On opening the creamery, David’s eldest son James, aged 22, said: “It has paid off. It’s one of the best things we could have ever done.”

During a recent heatwave, the creamery sold 600 ice creams in a single weekend.

With the summer holidays about to start, David hopes even more people will come out to support their local farmer.

David said: “Without the Staffordshire County Council farms, we couldn’t just go and buy a farm. It lets you have a go at something you want to do. Obviously, it’s a lot of work and a lot of money but, without them, we couldn’t do it.”

Martin Murray - Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills

Staffordshire County Council’s farms estate includes 63 equipped tenanted farms, along with additional rural properties and land, covering approximately 6,500 acres.

These holdings are available both to new entrants and to those looking to progress in their farming careers.

Martin Murray, Staffordshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “David’s story is exactly why we continue to invest in our county farms estate.

“These farms give people with the passion, skills and work ethic a genuine opportunity to build successful rural businesses. Caverswall Creamery is a perfect example of what can be achieved when talent is supported with access to land, and the benefits are shared with the whole community.”

Staffordshire County Council has been supporting tenant farmers since 1908, with a strong focus on stock rearing and dairy production.

The estate was expanded after the 1919 Land Settlement Act, which aimed to give returning servicemen the chance to build new lives through farming.