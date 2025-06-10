CCM Airedale Angus on-farm production sale produces five-figure top

The CCM Skipton-conducted eighth annual production sale of pedigree Aberdeen-Angus cattle on behalf of the award-winning South Craven-based Airedale herd run by David and Judith Isherwood, and son Josh, again proved a resounding success, attracting a large crowd and once more producing multiple four-figure selling prices on Saturday, June 7.

The on-farm sale, the second to be staged at the family’s Airedale House Farm, Kildwick, and again held in conjunction with the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle, began on a high note, the very first lot into the sale ring ringing up the day’s top price of 10500gns.

It fell to the 2018-born in-calf cow, Shadwell Evora U055, bred on the Shadwell Estate in Suffolk, whose renowned herd was dispersed at CCM in 2022 as Shadwell further developed its world-renowned horse racing and breeding operation.

Delivered to Rawburn Fast Ball P844, a 2014 bull now with Norbreck Genetics, and out of Evora J443, the top price, top quality cow, acquired in 2022 and scanned in-calf to stock bull, Airedale Mr Essen Y781, found a new home in Aberdeenshire with Paul Allan, Peterhead, who took home three cow and calf outfits, along with an in-calf cow, all acquired online, though he had travelled down to Kildwick earlier the same week to view potential purchases on the ground.

David Isherwood is pictured with the 10500gns top price in-calf cow, Shadwell Evora U055, first lot into the sale ring at the second annual on-farm sale

Mr Allan only recently established his Murdoch Allan pedigree Angus herd, now set to be further developed with his Airedale acquisitions.

The leading price cow is regarded as a good match to a young bull, Lindertis Atlas, acquired at fellow Scottish breeder Tom Hopkinson’s dispersal sale last July.

The aforementioned Mr Essen was himself offered for sale.

The 2022 son of Weeton Black Battleship W101, out of the home-bred Duncanziemere Edwin J311 daughter, Airedale Miss Essence U550, claimed second top 5500gns when heading to South Yorkshire with C&A Howe, Hazelhead.

Returning buyers were again seen at the ringside for the 80 head forward, which included a solid entry of cows and heifers with calves at foot from established lines and saw a total of 12 outfits reach 5000gns-plus.

Cows with calves sold to a top of 6800gns for Airedale Miss Essence W647, a March, 2020, daughter of the home-bred Airedale Lord Sinden, sold with her third female calf at foot, Miss Essence B938, herself a March-born daughter and among the last crop of the herd’s main stock bull, Shadwell Rock ‘N’ Roll X245, whose breeding again figured prominently in the sale.

He is a well-bred son of Shadwell Evolution T003, National Champion 2019, whose own dam was also a National Champion.

The section leader joined returning local buyers, the Holgate family, Hard Head Farm, Rathmell, who took home six cow and calf outfits in total to supplement their Edro Angus herd, first established in 2023 with initial acquisitions at CCM’s annual Aberdeen-Angus Society November highlight.

Stock bull, Airedale Mr Essen Y781, which claimed 5500gns second top at the herd’s second annual on-farm sale

Other cow and calf outfits also sold well, among them one at 6000gns and again to the Holgates for Airedale Ellie U573, a 2108 cow by Airedale Lord Perseus P325, with her sixth and second female calf at foot, Airedale Ellie B948, a March-born Rock ‘N’ Roll daughter.

Further cows with calves got away at 5500gns three times, 5300gns, 5200gns twice and 5000gns twice.

Best of the heifer and calf outfits when flying to 5800gns was the July, 2022, Airedale Blackbird Y801, again by Weeton Black Battleship and joined by her first female calf, Blackbird B965, also by Mr Essen. The local buyer was Nick Parker, who trades as Simx, Silsden Moor, with other heifer and calf outfits going under the hammer at 5000gns, 4300gns and 4200gns.

Back with the in-calf cows, further sales of 5000gns and 3000gns were recorded, while maiden heifers peaked at 3300gns for Airedale Mary Belle A913, an April, 2024, Rock ‘N’ Roll daughter joining new Cheshire buyers Goodwin Agriculture, Malpas. Further maidens made 3100gns three times, two others 3000gns and 2800gns.

One of the many successfully sold cow and calf outfits at the Airedale herd’s second annual on-farm sale

A second young home-bred bull, the April, 2024, Rock ‘N’ Roll son, Airedale Ellmore A885, out of Airedale Ellie X715, claimed 4000gns when also heading to South Yorkshire with J and AM Battye, Sheffield.

With last year’s inaugural on-farm sale producing joint highs of 5000gns the overwhelming success of the 2025 follow-up was clearly illustrated, moreover with some impressive section averages of £6475 for in-calf cows, £5453 for cows and calves, £5066 for heifers and calves, £3219 for maiden heifers and £4200 for young bulls.

The Hi Health status Airedale herd, first registered in 2012/1 and full of leading genetics, stood 2024/2025 North West of England Angus Breeders Club champion herd.

David Isherwood noted afterwards: “The production sale again offered breeders an opportunity to obtain quality cattle to start a new or introduce into existing herds and we are sure they will go on to do well for their new owners.”

The family also runs long-established Isherwoods Butchers in Kirkgate, Silsden, where prime quality meat from the Airedale herd remains a firm customer favourite.