CCM pedigree Beltex highlight a real belter at Skipton

Top of the shop on price at 4500gns (£4725) was the Lancashire-based Wannop’s Farms flock, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Morecambe, with their fifth prize shearling ram, Wannops Kidney Bean, a February, 2024, ET single by Brilley Huntsman, bred from the Matt’s Edward-sired Wannops Florence and remaining in North Yorkshire with B and R Lawson and Son, Richmond.

The Wannop family also consigned the fourth prize shearling ram, Wannop's Kiki ET, also February-born and one of twins this time by Buckles Fury, out of the same Matt’s Edward ewe and selling at 2500gns when heading to Cornwall with Mrs L Gregory, Launceston.

From Northern Ireland, the 2024 supreme champion and fixture regular Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s flock, Shanra, Co Fermanagh, was again to the fore when taking second top of 4000gns with his first prize shearling ram, Matt’s Kibosh, a February, 2024, single by Buckles Fizzy Pop, from a Matt’s Defender-sired ewe. The Welsh purchaser was WP Evans, Dodargan, Anglesey.

From another solid consignment, a second shearling ram, Matt’s Kracker, caught the eye at 3000gns when joining Ali Sutcliffe, Carlton-in-Cleveland. Mr Burleigh sold three further shearling rams at 2400gns twice and 2000gns.

Cumbria’s James and Gillian Whiteford, Tercrosset flock, West Hall, Brampton, stood female and overall supreme champions with their first prize shearling ewe. The February, 2024-born twin is by the Woodies Explosive son, Lurg Hang Man, bred in Aberdeenshire by Alan Miller, Miller Farms, Midmar, and bought by James for 8,500gns three years ago. Out of their own Tercrosset Happily Ever After, the title winner sold for 3000gns, going to East Yorkshire with GD Stephenson and Son, Market Weighton. The third prize shearling ewe from the same farm, Tercrosset Kia Ora, made 2600gns when falling to the Hope Valley’s J Simpson.

Locally from North Craven, Mike Davis, Rathbone flock, Eldroth, topped his run at 3000gns with a shearling ram, Rathbone Koko Pops, sold to Nick and Charlotte Brown’s Bronic flock, Claughton, Lancaster. Mr Davis also presented the first prize aged ram, Rathbone Joe, sold at 1500gns section top to M Gray, Morpeth.

Brian Hall, who runs the Ainstable flock in the Cumbrian village of the same name, was again prominent among the prices when his third prize ram lamb topped its section at 3000gns, returning to Cumbria with J Mulholland, Great Orton.

Ram lambs were also responsible for the male principles in the show arena. Aberdeenshire breeder Stuart Wood, Woodies flock, Skerne, saw his red rosette winner, Woodies Lad, progress to first become champion male, then overall reserve champion. The January-born son of the 10,000gns Mellor Vale King Kong sold at 2000gns to Geoff Ryder, Silloth.

Also making 2000gns was the class runner-up and reserve male from fellow Aberdeenshire showman, the aforementioned Alan Miller, Lurg flock, with his January-born twin, Lurg Levi. The local purchaser was Dick Harrison, Skipton. Miller Farms was also responsible for the second prize shearling ewe and reserve female champion, making 1800gns when also falling to Geoff Ryder.

From Cheshire, Rosie Boden, Mellor Vale flock, Mellor, achieved four figures with a brace of prize winners, her third prize shearling ram making 1600gns, her fourth prize shearling ewe 1400gns. The former sold locally to David and Harry Coates, Coniston Cold, the latter to Richard Findlay, Westerdale.

Making his mark with ewe lambs was Harry Wood, Dean Brow flock, Dutton, Preston, who sold a trio at 800gns, 500gns and 400gns, top going the first prize winner, which also travelled to Cornwall with Mrs L Gregory.

There were stronger averages on the year in all sections, with shearling rams levelling at £1233 (2024 £968), ram lambs £1141 (2024 £694) and aged rams £945 (2024 £682).

A notably strong female trade sale saw shearling gimmers average £904 (2024 £503), ewe lambs £595. The overall sale average was £1087.53.

Beltex judge was Aled Groucott, South Wales, and show sponsors Craven Farm Vets, Craven Sheep Breeding, Harrison Agricultural Supplies, I’Ansons Feeds and NutriGrow.

Pictures by Adrian Legge Photography.

1 . Jack Whiteford, right, with the Tercrosset flock’s supreme champion shearling ewe, joined by Stuart Wood and his reserve champion ram lamb, and judge Aled Groucott Jack Whiteford, right, with the Tercrosset flock’s supreme champion shearling ewe, joined by Stuart Wood and his reserve champion ram lamb, and judge Aled Groucott Photo: ADRIAN LEGGE Photo Sales

2 . Hannah Wood with brother Harry’s first prize ewe lamb Hannah Wood with brother Harry’s first prize ewe lamb Photo: ADRIAN LEGGE Photo Sales

3 . James Wannop with the Wannop’s Farms flock’s 4500gns top price shearling ram at the annual CCM Skipton Beltex highlight James Wannop with the Wannop’s Farms flock’s 4500gns top price shearling ram at the annual CCM Skipton Beltex highlight Photo: ADRIAN LEGGE Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Burleigh with his first prize 4000gns shearling ram at the annual CCM Skipton Beltex highlight Matthew Burleigh with his first prize 4000gns shearling ram at the annual CCM Skipton Beltex highlight Photo: ADRIAN LEGGE Photo Sales