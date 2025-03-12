Celebrate a spectacular spring at Hillsborough Castle & Gardens

The Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt takes place in the Hillsborough Castle grounds during April.

WITNESS the gardens buzz and blossom with activity this springtime at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Historic Royal Palaces invites visitors to experience the castle in full bloom for the annual Spring Spectacular, the Lindt Gold Bunny hunt, and workshops celebrating.

This Mother’s Day weekend (March 29-30) mums will get free entry to the gardens and a discounted castle tour ticket, with new opening hours (10am-5pm in March and 10am-6pm in April) providing ample opportunity to bask in the sights and sounds of spring.

Spring Spectacular (until May 5): This year, more flowers than ever have been planted across flower beds, pots, barrels, and even a boat for the return of Spring Spectacular. From blue rivers of muscari, sunny swatches of daffodils and technicolour tubs of tulips, to hands-on trails and workshops, there is something for everyone to enjoy in the castle’s 100-acre gardens.

Spring Flower Show (April 5): In partnership with the Northern Ireland Daffodil Group, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will host the Spring Flower Show in The Courthouse on Saturday, April 5. Included with a garden ticket, visitors will have the opportunity to view hundreds of varieties of daffodils and spring flowers displayed across six sections with 99 classes. At 3.30pm, a special talk on daffodils delivered by daffodil expert Nial Watson will be followed by a Q&A where an expert panel can answer any pressing queries on growing and showing bulbs. Entry to classes are free, with 19 novice classes available.

Lindt Gold BUNNY Hunt (April 12-27): This Easter, embark on a magical adventure with the Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt, returning for a second year due to popular demand. Search for hidden Gold Bunny statues nestled among the vibrant spring flowers. Each one holds a special clue – solve the puzzle to win a delicious 10g Lindt Gold Bunny chocolate. On Easter Monday (April 21) and Easter Tuesday (April 22), families can also take part in a kite-making workshop, where children can create and fly their own kites in the castle’s stunning gardens.

Royal Style In The Making (until January 4, 2026): In March, a Royal fashion exhibition was launched at Hillsborough Castle exploring the world of the Royal couturier and the working relationship between fashion designer and Royal client. Royal Style In The Making will reveal the creative process and craftsmanship behind clothing destined for the world stage while exploring how fashion shaped the style and image of the monarchy throughout the 20th century. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to see original sketches, fabric swatches and embroidery samples from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection, as well as three spectacular garments created for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

Claire Woods, Head Gardener at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors back for another spring spectacle at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

“With more flowers planted than ever, this year’s Spring Spectacular will create a colourful backdrop to the Lindt Gold Bunny hunt and our Easter activities.

“The caste’s expert gardening team have curated wonderful displays of muscari, daffodils and tulips across the 100-acre gardens, creating the perfect day out for families and nature-enthusiasts.”