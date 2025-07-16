Celebrate Children’s Month with family fun at Roe Valley Arts Centre

There is plenty for kids at the Roe Valley Arts Centre next monthy. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

THIS August Roe Valley Arts Centre is pulling out all the stops for a month-long celebration of imagination, creativity and fun.

August Children’s Month is back, brighter and bolder than ever, packed with magical moments, creative adventures and memory-making activities for children of all ages so local families and visitors to the area are invited to come along and get involved.

It all kicks off on Saturday, August 2 – expect pop-up art workshops, children’s theatre, live music, storytelling, face painting and some very curious walkabout characters popping up to surprise and delight.

It also marks the opening of a brilliant new exhibition, The Pooka Party & Other Stories, by award-winning illustrator and author Shona Shirley Macdonald.

Her beautifully detailed artwork – full of mythical creatures, enchanted scenes, and whimsical storytelling – sets the tone for a truly imaginative month. Plus, little artists can even join Shona on the day for a magical illustration workshop where they’ll create their very own mischievous Pooka character! Booking is essential.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Throughout August the arts centre becomes a hub of creative energy, with a bumper programme of hands-on workshops and playful experiences to keep kids inspired and entertained.

From marvellous marbling and mixed media collage with Linda Mulholland to fused glass bunting with Natasha Duddy and Jellycat-inspired ceramics with Jane McCluskey, there’s something to excite every budding maker.

Science fans will love experimenting with potions and colourful tornadoes in Wizard of Oz and Harry Potter-themed workshops; while aspiring filmmakers can try their hand at stop-motion animation in a LEGO movie-making session that brings their wildest ideas to life, led by Cando Academy.

On the big screen and the stage, there’s even more to enjoy. Warm up your vocal cords for a Wicked (2024) singalong on Monday, August 4, the first in the Monday Movies series.

Why not snuggle in for Roald Dahl’s heartwarming classic The BFG (2016) on Monday, August 11, and get ready for a ‘splash-tastic’ screening of The Little Mermaid (2023) on Monday, August 18 – the perfect way to round off what promises to be a magical month.

If you’re looking for giggles galore Granny D’s Treehouse takes over the stage on Thursday, August 14, a fun and quirky mix of interactive storytelling, games and craic for children and families.

Whether you're a local family or just visiting Causeway Coast and Glens on your holidays, Limavady based Roe Valley Arts Centre is the place to be this August.

With so much to see, do and make, Children’s Month promises joy, laughter, and creativity at every turn – and you won’t want to miss a moment of it!

Full information on August Children’s Month, and the full summer programme is available at roevalleyarts.com, call on 028 7776 0650, or call in to chat to the Visitor Services Team.