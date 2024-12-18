Celebrate spring with Ards and North Down’s exciting new arts and heritage programme

The Boondocks feature in the spring Ards and North Down arts programme.

ARDS and North Down Borough Council’s spring programme, covering the January to April period, offers an exciting line-up of events, exhibitions, creative classes and talks, all taking place throughout the borough.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARDS and North Down Borough Council’s spring programme, covering the January to April period, offers an exciting line-up of events, exhibitions, creative classes and talks, all taking place throughout the borough.

The Ards International Guitar Festival is back with a bang in April with a fresh programme of guitar inspired gigs, free fringe events and a rock exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music-lovers will also enjoy the return of the Friday Night Live series of events at Ards Arts Centre. With events by Popplestone, The Boondocks and Eilidh Patterson, fans will be spoiled for choice! Heralding the return of Music in the Chamber, classical duo Aisling Agnew and Richard Allen will perform a special concert at Bangor Castle on Thursday, April 3.

After a successful first year in 2024, Young Aspects returns from Friday, February 28, to Sunday, March 2, with a programme of book events for children and their families, including workshops and author events.

The vibrant programme is sure to inspire young people and encourage them to think about storytelling from a different perspective.

The New Year is the perfect time to start a new hobby or learn a new skill. The new programme offers an array of Creative Classes and Workshops taking place in Ards Arts Centre or try one of the new Outreach Classes happening at venues around the borough. Choose from ceramics, illustration, calligraphy and more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring is shaping up to be a busy time at North Down Museum too. The popular Arts Night at the Museum event returns on Friday, March 21.

The historic museum building will be filled with local artists providing arts and crafts activities for you to participate in, experience or observe. This free event is fun for the whole family!

The museum will also celebrate 70 years of Donaghadee Camera Club and the 200th anniversary of Carrickmannon Primary School through fascinating exhibitions.

Both North Down Museum and Ards Arts Centre are offering a full programme of talks this season. Ards Arts Centre is hosting a series of Artist Talks to complement its packed exhibition programme, featuring talks by Michael Geddis, Emma Stewart, Scarlet Page and Betty Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At North Down Museum artists Julie Wilson and Susan Moody will give a talk about their exhibition ‘Fragile Beauty’ and 1798 scholar Ken Dawson will give a talk on exploring the rebellion in Down.

Looking for a last-minute Christmas gift? Online ticket sales for all music events and enrolment for all classes and workshops are available from Thursday, December 12, at noon.

To view the full programme, book tickets or enrol in a class or workshop, visit https://andculture.org.uk/whats-on