THE Leid and Lairn Festival, happening in Ards and North Down throughout November, is a celebration of the rich language, culture, and history of the Ulster-Scots tradition.

The festival provides a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Ulster-Scots, from its language and powerful folklore to its influential role in shaping local history.

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, the programme offers a vibrant mix of events that showcase the depth and beauty of Ulster-Scots heritage through music, poetry, storytelling, and historical walks and an exhibition. Taking place across the borough, the events offer something for everyone.

Highlights of the festival include Stories and Songs of the Seanchaí at Portico, Portaferry, on Saturday, November 2. Join folksinger, songwriter and storyteller Colin Urwin for some beautiful ballads and rhyming monologues.

Steeped in a lifetime of traditions of his beloved Glens of Antrim, Colin has long been exposed to traditional Irish and Scottish music, song and story. He is most inspired by the people, places, the history and legends and the sheer, rugged romance of the northeast coast of Ireland. From these he conjures up many of his beautiful ballads, magical monologues and delicately woven tales of wonder. Tickets cost £10.

NI Opera will present From Old to New: Ulster Scots Songs at Ards Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 13.

This lunchtime concert will explore how Ulster Scots song has changed over time, performed by mezzo soprano Carolyn Dobbin and pianist Tristan Russcher, who will lead you on a path through the evolutions of Ulster-Scots songs across an hour of beautiful song and fascinating musical insights. Tickets cost £6, including tea/coffee and shortbread.

Speaking about the programme, Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Arts and Heritage Manager Emily Crawford said: “We are delighted to offer the first Leid and Lairn festival for the borough of Ards and North Down.

“There’s lots of exciting events on offer over the next month and in particular through stories and song we hope to engage, educate and entertain attendees on the importance and rich cultural heritage of the Ulster-Scots tradition.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online at ANDCulture.org.uk, or in person at Ards Arts Centre, North Down Museum, or any of the Ards and North Down Visitor Information Centres.

To view the full programme visit www.andculture.org.uk