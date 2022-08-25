Celebrating 175 years at Massey Ferguson working day

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Massey Ferguson Worldwide Facebook group, in conjunction with The Ferguson Club and supported by Massey Ferguson/Agco, will host the event at the Richardson Estate, Moyallon, BT63 5JY - between Portadown and Gilford.

The working day will commence at 10am and all types of Massey and Ferguson tractors are welcome.

The Ferguson Club will have a special area for grey Ferguson tractors, but organisers especially want to see some Multipower tractors to celebrate the 60th anniversary since Multipower was first available on the 35 and 65 tractors.

All Massey and Ferguson tractors are welcome to attend the working day

Any type of implement will be welcome.

There will be displays of sawing firewood, manure spreading and baling, as well as the normal ploughing and cultivating.

Massey Ferguson/Wm Bell (tractors) are supporting this event through their local depot at TH Troughton in Poyntzpass.

The chosen charity for this year is ‘Young Lives Vs Cancer’, a charity that provides accommodation and home comforts for families who have to relocate when a family member requires prolonged cancer treatment.

The charity have accommodation both in the UK and also in Northern Ireland.