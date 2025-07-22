Celebrating 50 years of Surrey Docks Farm

Surrey Docks Farm is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, and one of its biggest supporters, the Worshipful Company of Farmers, is taking part

The working farm was established in 1975 by the local community next to Greenland Dock – and moved to its current 2.2-acre site on the Thames path in 1986. Featuring community allotments and a wide range of farm animals and poultry, it also has as an orchard, wildlife garden and greenhouse, as well as an education centre, farm shop and café.

Free to visit, the charity is reliant on donations, while also selling its own produce through the shop and café. It offers visits for organised groups and schools, training for youth projects and adults with learning disabilities, and provides a green hub for inner city people to access nature.

“The Worshipful Company of Farmers (WCF) first became involved with Surrey Docks Farm (SDF) back in 1992, when we donated two Gloucester Old Spot pigs, an ark for their accommodation and a supply of feed,” says Jeremy Finnis, Senior Warden at the WCF. “That tradition has continued to this day, with a recent donation of calves and piglets, with more calves to come this year.”

Children meeting calves at the Surrey Docks Farm

Annually, the WCF fundraises for the farm, and in the past five years has donated more than £50,000. “For the 50th anniversary we would like to buy something big, perhaps a canopy to go over the café terrace, which the farm could use for its own fundraising events.”

Granted Livery status in 1952 after farmers’ efforts in feeding the nation during and after WW2, the WCF’s main remit is education, both within the farming industry and more widely among the public. “SDF therefore fits well with our ambitions to help the public understand where their food comes from and how it’s produced,” says Mr Finnis. “It’s not a petting farm; it’s a real farm which shows how livestock are raised.”

As part of its Jubilee celebrations, the farm is holding a series of events, and hopes to raise £50,000 to support its future. The celebrations kicked off with a riverside party on July 17, with over 100 people joining for a farm tour and evening reception, kindly supported by Chavereys and Virgin Money. “We wish the farm, and all the staff and volunteers associated with it, the very best on the occasion of this wonderful milestone,” says Mr Finnis.

The WCF and SDF also take part in several joint events including the Lord Mayor’s Parade each year, which reaches 250,000 people lining the famous route. “Thanks so much to the Worshipful Company of Farmers for their support,” says Gemma Hooper, manager at SDF. “We are proud to have served our local community and beyond for 50 years and we’re determined to continue to develop and thrive for the next 50 years to come.”