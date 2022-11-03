The Life Beyond Programme, delivered by Rural Support in partnership with Embrace FARM, provides a unique combination of bereavement support, specifically tailored to the needs of the farm family.

The aim of the programme is to improve the mental, social, and physical wellbeing of farm families who have experienced loss, as well as provide support with the farming enterprise. Services are all provided at no cost to the farming family.

The Life Beyond Celebration Event brought together people from across the agri food sector who have lost a loved one, recently or in the past, to come together and celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with them.

Through the gathering Rural Support provided a way to support those who are navigating their way through grief and provided the opportunity for attendees to interact with others who have experienced loss, to reflect and reminisce, and to honour the contributions made to the lives, land and agricultural community by loved ones who have passed away.

Those who attended were able to participate in the Remembering and Honouring our Loved Ones section through The Tree of Life Ceremony and Moments of Reflection and Reminiscence.

Veronica Morris CEO commented: “Through this event and the Life Beyond programme Rural Support help farming families understand that it is not only about dealing with the shock, sadness and sometimes trauma that comes from losing a loved one.

"It can mean trying to deal with practical issues relating to the farm business in the middle of unbearable grief. They have a team of staff, counsellors and mentors with a range of expertise, who are always on hand to help and support.”

Rural Support was established in 2002 and provides a range of services for farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland including a support line.

It also provides face-to-face support through its mentoring programme, help with sourcing information and advice about a wide range of issues.

Rural Support provides free business, financial and technical mentoring from its dedicated team.

It also runs a series of training workshops under the Princes’ Countryside Fund Resilience Programme and delivers ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ under the CAFRE Family Farm Key Skills Programme.

‘Across the Hedgerow’ is a befriending scheme for lonely and isolated people from farming families and is delivered in collaboration with Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, while Plough On is a social connection project for older farmers, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.