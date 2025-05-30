Celebrating the global impact of the potato on International Potato Day

Today, Friday, 30 May is International Potato Day.

In December 2023, the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed 30th May as International Potato Day, recognising the crop’s critical role in global food security.

The initial momentum for this declaration was sparked during the World Potato Congress held in Dublin in May 2022, where the importance of the potato was highlighted on an international stage.

As the third most important food crop worldwide, the potato is gaining even more relevance, especially in developing countries, where it plays a key role in sustainable agriculture and nutrition.

To mark the very first International Potato Day, Teagasc Potato Breeder, Dr Denis Griffin will give a special talk at the joint Teagasc, Bord Bia, Department of Agriculture stand at Bloom on Friday, 30 May at 10am.

Dr Griffin will talk about the potato crop’s global significance and Ireland’s long history with the crop. He will also cover the cutting-edge research being conducted in Ireland to aid sustainability, and how Irish science supports the potato sector both domestically and globally.

He will discuss the Teagasc/IPM Potato Group breeding programme at the Teagasc Crops Research Department in Oak Park, Carlow and the traits being pursued to improve future potato crops.

Two new potato varieties, Buster and Fidelity, recently released by the breeding programme will also be discussed.