Celebrating visual arts and makers at The Market Place Gallery

THE Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre in Armagh is proud to announce the opening of ‘Celebrating 25 Years of Creativity,’ an exhibition marking a quarter-century of artistic expression at the Market Place Gallery.

Running from March 28 to May 10, this milestone event showcases the extraordinary talent of 17 leading visual artists and makers, many of whom have exhibited at the gallery either as solo artists or as part of collectives over the past 25 years.

Featuring 22 chosen artworks from the Arts Council NI Collection, the exhibition covers a rich array of disciplines – including drawing, painting, sculpture, craft, print, photography, and textiles. It highlights the depth and diversity of creative work from artists, many of whom hail from the Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon borough.

This exhibition, in association with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, has been made possible by their Art Lending Scheme. This scheme offers a unique opportunity for public venues and organisations to borrow artworks from one of Northern Ireland's leading contemporary art collections, which includes over 700 artworks dating from 2003 to the present day.

Liam Hannaway, Chair of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to see the ACNI Collection in the Market Place Gallery, for a showcase marking the breadth of artistic practices represented by the Collection.

“The work selected for this exhibition draws on a rich legacy of artists who come from the Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon borough, and also those artists from further afield, who have previously exhibited within the space over its impressive 25-year history.

“Featured within the show are some of the Arts Council’s most recent acquisitions, including craft and sculpture, which we are thrilled to share with the public. It has been a pleasure to help create this exhibition in partnership with the talented team at Market Place, to mark this important milestone.”

The Market Place Gallery and the Arts Council NI are delighted to share with the visiting public a rich insight into the artistic practice of many of our leading visual artists, connecting to valuable education and outreach work in our communities and cultural events across the region.

It offered a heartfelt thank you to all the artists for being an integral part of its 25-year celebration of art and creativity.