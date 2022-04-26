Centre record and solid average for Herefords at Dungannon sale

Solpoll 1 Valencia from John and William McMordie sold for 5,000gns.

Leading the trade and taking the championship for the first time was Bertie and Greer Watson, Raffrey with Barnburn 1 Ulsterman. Born in September 2020, it was the first son for sale by herd sire Solpoll 1 Ringo.

Its dam, Barnburn 1 Priscilla, stood reserve female champion at the 2018 Balmoral Show and is a Pinmoor 1 Kingsley daughter, a former Northern Ireland bull of the year, bred by Gary Hall, Merseyside. After spirited bidding it was knocked down for 5,600gns to join the line-up at AI Services.

Taking the reserve championship, as judged by Ben Sinnamon, was Solpoll 1 Valencia, an 18 month old Solpoll 1 Promoter son from John and William McMordie, Ballygowan. A heifer’s calf, its dam Solpoll 1 Amber S3 was sired by previous UK bull of the year, Costhorpe 1 Granite. Backed with good figures for calving ease and eye muscle, it sold for 5,000gns to William Crea and son, Strangford.

Lisnaree 1 Tina Turner from Marcus Murdock sold for 2,600gns

Next in the money at 4,700gns was the 20 month old Glenmount 1 Van-the-man from Jim and Ann Henning, Mountnorris. Sired by Blakesley 1 Nathan and with a Fisher-bred dam, it sold to William Adams, Glarryford.

The Watsons also sold the youngest bull forward the 15 month old Barnburn 1 Ultimate at 3,900gns. Again sired by Ringo, its dam was the Panmure 1 Henry daughter Barburn 1 Nolana. Second prize winner in the last class of the day, it sold to Lawrence Heslip, Ballygawley.

From Co Fermanagh-based Mervyn and Henry Richmond, Corraback Tom, a May 2020-born bull sold for 3,100gns. The young bull has been used in the Corraback herd and won its pre-sale show class. It was one of two Kye Rodge sons sold, going home with O Mitchell, Omagh.

Black Water Unique, one of two sons of stock bull Clondrina 1110th offered by Nigel Heatrick from Middletown sold at 3,100gns to C and J McAleer, Omagh. August 2020-born, it is out of Black Water Locket, which is a daughter of Kye Sting 595.

Another Promoter son from the McMordies, the 20 month old Solpoll 1 Vicon sold to G McAdoo, Cookstown at 3,000gns and stood second place to the champion in the pre-sale show. It is out of a Starlet female, sired by Moeskaer Upgrade.

The small offering of females topped at 2,600gns for the female champion Lisnaree 1 Tina Turner. Bred by Marcus Murdock, Newry it was a May 2020-born daughter of the home-bred Lisnaree 1 Romeo and sold in-calf to Dendor 1 Kohinoor to join Derek McCrea in Strabane.

Marcus Murdock also sold the March 2021-born Lisnaree 1 Velvet Red. By two home-bred parents, it is by Lisnaree 1 Samson and out of Lisnaree 1 Millie, by Dorepoll 1 60G Chinook and sold for 1,800gns to L Young, Magherafelt.

Auctioneers: Dungannon Farmers Mart

Solpoll 1 Vicon friom J and W McMordie sold for 3,000gns.

Averages: 10 bulls, £3,707