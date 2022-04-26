Centre record and solid average for Herefords at Dungannon sale

With a packed ring at Dungannon Farmers Mart, the Hereford spring show and sale laid host to a solid trade for bulls and a new centre record price set for the breed.

Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 8:54 am
Leading the trade and taking the championship for the first time was Bertie and Greer Watson, Raffrey with Barnburn 1 Ulsterman. Born in September 2020, it was the first son for sale by herd sire Solpoll 1 Ringo.

Its dam, Barnburn 1 Priscilla, stood reserve female champion at the 2018 Balmoral Show and is a Pinmoor 1 Kingsley daughter, a former Northern Ireland bull of the year, bred by Gary Hall, Merseyside. After spirited bidding it was knocked down for 5,600gns to join the line-up at AI Services.

Taking the reserve championship, as judged by Ben Sinnamon, was Solpoll 1 Valencia, an 18 month old Solpoll 1 Promoter son from John and William McMordie, Ballygowan. A heifer’s calf, its dam Solpoll 1 Amber S3 was sired by previous UK bull of the year, Costhorpe 1 Granite. Backed with good figures for calving ease and eye muscle, it sold for 5,000gns to William Crea and son, Strangford.

Next in the money at 4,700gns was the 20 month old Glenmount 1 Van-the-man from Jim and Ann Henning, Mountnorris. Sired by Blakesley 1 Nathan and with a Fisher-bred dam, it sold to William Adams, Glarryford.

The Watsons also sold the youngest bull forward the 15 month old Barnburn 1 Ultimate at 3,900gns. Again sired by Ringo, its dam was the Panmure 1 Henry daughter Barburn 1 Nolana. Second prize winner in the last class of the day, it sold to Lawrence Heslip, Ballygawley.

From Co Fermanagh-based Mervyn and Henry Richmond, Corraback Tom, a May 2020-born bull sold for 3,100gns. The young bull has been used in the Corraback herd and won its pre-sale show class. It was one of two Kye Rodge sons sold, going home with O Mitchell, Omagh.

Black Water Unique, one of two sons of stock bull Clondrina 1110th offered by Nigel Heatrick from Middletown sold at 3,100gns to C and J McAleer, Omagh. August 2020-born, it is out of Black Water Locket, which is a daughter of Kye Sting 595.

Another Promoter son from the McMordies, the 20 month old Solpoll 1 Vicon sold to G McAdoo, Cookstown at 3,000gns and stood second place to the champion in the pre-sale show. It is out of a Starlet female, sired by Moeskaer Upgrade.

The small offering of females topped at 2,600gns for the female champion Lisnaree 1 Tina Turner. Bred by Marcus Murdock, Newry it was a May 2020-born daughter of the home-bred Lisnaree 1 Romeo and sold in-calf to Dendor 1 Kohinoor to join Derek McCrea in Strabane.

Marcus Murdock also sold the March 2021-born Lisnaree 1 Velvet Red. By two home-bred parents, it is by Lisnaree 1 Samson and out of Lisnaree 1 Millie, by Dorepoll 1 60G Chinook and sold for 1,800gns to L Young, Magherafelt.

Auctioneers: Dungannon Farmers Mart

Averages: 10 bulls, £3,707

