CEO of the Agricultural Trust and Carlow native William Minchin was appointed to the board which brings about further changes to the agri-food education body’s boardroom in recent weeks.

Mr Minchin has worked in various roles in the Irish agricultural industry, most notably in recent years with MSD Animal Health where he held a number of senior roles before taking up the mantle as CEO of the Agricultural Trust last year, which is responsible for publishing the Irish Farmers Journal and the Irish Field.

Outside of his current role at the Agricultural Trust, William is actively involved on his family run beef farm in Co Carlow.

Speaking on his appointment to the board, Mr Minchin said: “It’s a great honour to be elected to the board of the Agri Aware.

“It is vital that the work Agri Aware does continues and to be a part of that work is an honour and one I look forward to contributing to.”

Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin congratulated Mr Minchin on his appointment to the board and said he looks forward to working with him and the wider board to deliver on Agri Aware’s objectives.

Mr Galvin said: “William is a brilliant addition to the board and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will undoubtedly be a huge asset in achieving our goals.