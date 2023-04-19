A small but quality entry of Aberdeen Angus bulls achieved a complete clearance, with seven lots coming under the gavel of auctioneer Trevor Wylie to average £3,885 – an increase of almost £40 on this time last.

Securing the day’s top price of 5,400gns was the pre-sale show champion Bessiebell Lord Tyrone X245 bred by Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart. This 16-month-old entry was sired by the 2019 Yorkshire Show and Royal Welsh Show breed champion Shadwell Evolution T003 ET. He sold to Colin Maxwell from Downpatrick.

His dam is the Bova Lord Blackwood H175 ET daughter, and 2017 Irish National Aberdeen Angus Calf Show champion, Drumbeera Lady Thatcher T226. She was purchased by the Smyth family at Carrick-on-Shannon for 4,500 Euro, and also bred the 5,200gns Dungannon Sale leader (April 2021) Bessiebell Lord Thatcher V072.

Male and supreme overall Aberdeen Angus champion at the Native Breeds show and sale, Dungannon, was Bessiebell Lord Tyrone X245 bred by Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart. He sold for a top price of 5,400gns. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Judge Ivan Forsythe from the 30-cow Coltrim Herd at Moneymore, described the male and supreme overall champion as a stylish, well-muscled young bull. “He has everything, breed character, length, conformation and good locomotion.”

Second highest price of the day, 3,900gns, was paid to Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, for the first placed Ember Pete Y962 TSI+29 SRI+38. Sired by Drumcarbin Richie, this 15-month-old bull is out of the home-bred Birches Lord John M052 daughter, Ember Princess Lil T251. He is in the breed’s top 20% for calving ease +2.2, and sold to S Caldwell from Beragh, County Tyrone.

The reserve male and reserve supreme champion Ballyvaston Emlyn X192 sold at 3,700gns for Christopher Strain from Downpatrick. This November 2021 born bull was sired by Linton Gilbertines Dubliner R970, and is out of the Rawburn Black Hawk L261 daughter, Ballyvaston Erin V107 – one of four breeding females in the herd.

“The reserve champion is another tremendous young bull with great shape and breed character,” added judge Ivan Forsythe.

Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, exhibited the first placed Ember Pee Y962, sold for 3,900gns at the Native Breeds show and sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Christopher Strain also realised 3,100gns for the second placed Rawburn Jagger Eric R094 son, Ballyvaston Elliott Y203. He sold to Robert Jardine from Banbridge.

Fintan Keown from Belleek, County Fermanagh, had a good day at the Dungannon saleyard, averaging £3,570 for first and second placed bulls, and also winning the female championship with the maiden heifer Home Farm Lady Heather Y743.

Leading his entry at 3,500gns was the second prize winning Home Farm Lord Hector Y732, snapped up by Brendan Starkey from Downpatrick. This 15-month-old bull was sired by Blackhaugh Time F610 ET, and is out of the Mogeely Joe H979 daughter, Home Farm Lady Hallow V415 – one of 10 pedigree and 25 commercial cows in the herd.

Next best at 3,300gns was the yearling bull Home Farm Lord Harry Y765, purchased by Neil NcMullan, Downpatrick. He was sired by the home-bred Westellen Diego M734 son, Home Farm Edge W507 – the 3,500gns male champion sold at Dungannon in February 2022.

First prize winner Home Farm Lord Harry Y765 sold at 3,300gns for Fintan Keown, Belleek. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The third placed Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455 bred by Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley, attracted a bid of 3,000gns from Alan Graham, Ballinamallard. Born in January 2022, he was sired by Stouphill Bomber T182, and is out of a home-bred dam by Bunlahy John G. This bull was calf champion at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual calf show last year.

Results from the showring:

Bull, born between 01/11/21 and 03/12/21 – 1, and supreme champion, Jack Smyth, Bessiebell Lord Tyrone X245 by Shadwell Evolution T003 ET; 2, and reserve champion, Christopher Strain, Ballyvaston Emlyn X192 by Linton Gilbertines Dubliner R970.

Bull, born between 03/01/22 and 16/01/22 – 1, Freddie Davidson, Ember Pete Y962 by Drumcarbin Richie; 2, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lord Hector Y732 by Blackhaugh Time F610 ET; 3, Mrs Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455 by Stouphill Bomber T182.

Peter Lamb, Richhill, deep in concentration during the Aberdeen Angus judging at the Native Breeds show and sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Bull, born between 25/01/22 and 31/03/22 – 1, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lord Harry Y765 by Home Farm Edge W507; 2, Christopher Strain, Ballyvaston Elliott Y203 by Rawburn Jagger Eric R094.

Female, born in January 2022 – 1, and female champion, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lady Heather Y743 by Netherton Americano M703 ET.

Fintan Keown, Belleek, exhibited the female champion Home Farm Lady Heather Y743 at the Native Breeds Show and Sale, held at Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Spectators taking a keen interest in the Aberdeen Angus judging at the Native Breeds show and sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The reserve overall Aberdeen Angus champion at the Native Breeds show and sale, Dungannon, was the 3,700gns Ballyvaston Emlyn X192 bred by Christopher Strain, left, Downpatrick, who was assisted by handler Jason Edgar. Picture: Julie Hazelton