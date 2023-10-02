News you can trust since 1963
Champion Limousin sells for £1,520 at Armoy Mart suckler sale

The opening sale of suckled calves at Armoy Mart met with a great trade, quality calves were certainly in demand.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
A show and sale of Limousin calves by the NI Limousin Club saw first prize bullock going to Mr Rory McAuley, Cushendall, weighing 445kgs, it was also the champion and sold at £1,520.

Feargal McMullan of Ballyeamon Farms won the first prize heifer and reserve champion and also had the second prize steer and third prize heifer.

His heifer weighed 400kgs and sold at £1,270 and his bullock 450kgs sold at £1,400.

Leading prizes (steers)

Rory McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 440kgs £1,520. Fergal McMullan, Cushendall, Limousin, 450kgs £1,400. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, Limousin, 410kgs £1,410. John M Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 380kgs £1,290. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, Limousin, 480kgs £1,450. James McClements, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 360kgs £1,100, 340kgs £1,040, 340kgs £960, 350kgs £950, 300kgs £900, 350kgs £980. Robert McHenry, Torr, Charolais, 400kgs £1,100. John McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 320kgs £950, 260kgs £930, 260kgs £810, 290kgs £970, 300kgs £970. Denis McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 270kgs £1,000, 260kgs £790, 380kgs £990. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, Limousin, 320kgs £980, 370kgs £1,000, 340kgs £1,010. William McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 240kgs £770, 360kgs £1,010, 330kgs £980, 320kgs £990, 210kgs £810. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 390kgs £1,140, 410kgs £1,180, 280kgs £940. D Marshal, Clough, 400kgs £1,110, 410kgs £1,090, 340kgs £920.

Heifers

Fergal McMullan, Cushendall, Limousin, 400kgs £1,270, 360kgs £1,240. John Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 440kgs £1,230, 390kgs £1,110, 370kgs £1,080, 330kgs £920. Robert McHenry, Torr, Charolais, 370kgs £950, 300kgs £890. William McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 310kgs £940, 290kgs £960, 250kgs £800. J McClements, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 320kgs £890, 240kgs £700. WD Marshall, Clough, 340kgs £910, 370kgs £1,100, 360kgs £900.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.