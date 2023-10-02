Champion Limousin sells for £1,520 at Armoy Mart suckler sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
A show and sale of Limousin calves by the NI Limousin Club saw first prize bullock going to Mr Rory McAuley, Cushendall, weighing 445kgs, it was also the champion and sold at £1,520.
Feargal McMullan of Ballyeamon Farms won the first prize heifer and reserve champion and also had the second prize steer and third prize heifer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His heifer weighed 400kgs and sold at £1,270 and his bullock 450kgs sold at £1,400.
Leading prizes (steers)
Rory McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 440kgs £1,520. Fergal McMullan, Cushendall, Limousin, 450kgs £1,400. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, Limousin, 410kgs £1,410. John M Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 380kgs £1,290. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, Limousin, 480kgs £1,450. James McClements, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 360kgs £1,100, 340kgs £1,040, 340kgs £960, 350kgs £950, 300kgs £900, 350kgs £980. Robert McHenry, Torr, Charolais, 400kgs £1,100. John McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 320kgs £950, 260kgs £930, 260kgs £810, 290kgs £970, 300kgs £970. Denis McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 270kgs £1,000, 260kgs £790, 380kgs £990. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, Limousin, 320kgs £980, 370kgs £1,000, 340kgs £1,010. William McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 240kgs £770, 360kgs £1,010, 330kgs £980, 320kgs £990, 210kgs £810. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 390kgs £1,140, 410kgs £1,180, 280kgs £940. D Marshal, Clough, 400kgs £1,110, 410kgs £1,090, 340kgs £920.
Heifers
Fergal McMullan, Cushendall, Limousin, 400kgs £1,270, 360kgs £1,240. John Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 440kgs £1,230, 390kgs £1,110, 370kgs £1,080, 330kgs £920. Robert McHenry, Torr, Charolais, 370kgs £950, 300kgs £890. William McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 310kgs £940, 290kgs £960, 250kgs £800. J McClements, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 320kgs £890, 240kgs £700. WD Marshall, Clough, 340kgs £910, 370kgs £1,100, 360kgs £900.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.