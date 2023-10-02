Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A show and sale of Limousin calves by the NI Limousin Club saw first prize bullock going to Mr Rory McAuley, Cushendall, weighing 445kgs, it was also the champion and sold at £1,520.

Feargal McMullan of Ballyeamon Farms won the first prize heifer and reserve champion and also had the second prize steer and third prize heifer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His heifer weighed 400kgs and sold at £1,270 and his bullock 450kgs sold at £1,400.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armoy Mart

Leading prizes (steers)

Rory McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 440kgs £1,520. Fergal McMullan, Cushendall, Limousin, 450kgs £1,400. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, Limousin, 410kgs £1,410. John M Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 380kgs £1,290. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, Limousin, 480kgs £1,450. James McClements, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 360kgs £1,100, 340kgs £1,040, 340kgs £960, 350kgs £950, 300kgs £900, 350kgs £980. Robert McHenry, Torr, Charolais, 400kgs £1,100. John McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 320kgs £950, 260kgs £930, 260kgs £810, 290kgs £970, 300kgs £970. Denis McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 270kgs £1,000, 260kgs £790, 380kgs £990. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, Limousin, 320kgs £980, 370kgs £1,000, 340kgs £1,010. William McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 240kgs £770, 360kgs £1,010, 330kgs £980, 320kgs £990, 210kgs £810. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 390kgs £1,140, 410kgs £1,180, 280kgs £940. D Marshal, Clough, 400kgs £1,110, 410kgs £1,090, 340kgs £920.

Heifers

Fergal McMullan, Cushendall, Limousin, 400kgs £1,270, 360kgs £1,240. John Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 440kgs £1,230, 390kgs £1,110, 370kgs £1,080, 330kgs £920. Robert McHenry, Torr, Charolais, 370kgs £950, 300kgs £890. William McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 310kgs £940, 290kgs £960, 250kgs £800. J McClements, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 320kgs £890, 240kgs £700. WD Marshall, Clough, 340kgs £910, 370kgs £1,100, 360kgs £900.