Champions crowned at NIHBA national

A strong entry was forward for this year’s National Hereford Show, held at Omagh Show, showcasing the quality and commitment of Northern Irish breeders.

Despite persistent rain in the two weeks leading up to the event, the show ring remained in good order and spirits were high among exhibitors and spectators alike.

The overall championship, junior male and overall male champion titles was awarded to Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone, a smart young bull calf who easily topped the class for animals born on or after 1 September 2024 and on or before 31 December 2024. No stranger to the show ring, he had already been exhibited at the Balmoral Show, where he won his class and went on to take the reserve junior breed champion title. Once again, this December 2024-born bull impressed the judge and breed president Mr Steve Edwards, Leicestershire, with his deep colour, correct breed markings, nice depth to the quarters, well fleshed and overall style. Sired by Fisher 1 Jaguar J347 and out of the homebred cow Richmount 1 Poppy, Cracker displayed true potential both in the show ring and as a future breeding prospect.

Overall reserve grand champion, female champion, and junior female champion went to Moyadd 1 Baileys, bred and exhibited by Ciara Fitzpatrick, an enthusiastic young breeder. The heifer also competed at Balmoral Show, placing second in a strong heifer class, and went one better here, winning the heifer born on or after 1 January 2024 and on or before 31 August 2024 class in a field of seven exceptional entries.

Reserve overall Male champion Country Creat Brooks owned by Ciaran Kerr

She caught the judge’s eye from the outset, with comments praising her strong topline, femininity, and clean structure with no waste. Born in April 2024, she is sired by Richmount 1 Towmac and out of Solpoll 1 Starlet M21.

Females opened the day’s proceedings with a strong cow or heifer class, each with their own calf at foot. With five well-presented entries forward, Mr Edwards was immediately put through his paces, carefully assessing these impressive working outfits.

Taking first place in the cow or heifer with calf at foot class was Ballypallady 1 Wizzbit, shown alongside her stylish calf, Ballypallady 1 Calamity Jane owned and bred by Stephen Cherry. This impressive outfit is no stranger to the show circuit, having already appeared at the prestigious Balmoral Show. Ballypallady 1 Wizzbit is an April 2022-born female, bred from Hawkesbury 1 Veronica and sired by Seaconpoll 1 Rumpus. Her calf, Calamity Jane, born in September 2024, is by Dorepoll 1 60G Chinook. Mr. Edwards praised Wizzbit’s easy movement and fresh appearance, highlighting her excellent mothering ability and the quality of the pair as a working outfit. Calamity Jane then went on to take overall reserve female champion and junior female champion, high accolades for a female so young, this promises a strong future for the calf.

Country Crest Brooks, exhibited by Ciaran Kerr, won the bull born on or after 1 April 2023 and on or before 31 December 2023 class before going on to claim the reserve male champion title. This impressive intermediate bull exudes strength, a quality also evident in his previous success at Balmoral Show, where he secured the reserve breed and male championships. Sired by Coralstown Hurricane and out of the Ballyaville Jen cow, he displays excellent potential for the future.

Reserve overall Female and Junior Champion Ballypallady 1 Calamity Jane from Stephen Cherry

Closing the male section was the reserve junior male champion, Moyadd 1 Bulmers, exhibited by Ciara Fitzpatrick. This March 2024-born bull won his class and impressed with his strong breeding. He is sired by Fisher 1 Profile P456 and out of Richmount 1 Victoria.

Entries reflected the strength and depth of the breed in Northern Ireland, with classes well-supported across all age groups. Judging was thorough, with keen competition in both male and female sections. The champion was praised for exceptional breed character, balance, and structural soundness, highlighting the focus on quality breeding in the region.

FULL RESULTS

Overall grand, junior male and overall male champion

Supreme Champion and overall Male and Junior champion Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone, Bradley Graham

Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone - Bradley Graham

Overall reserve grand, female and junior female champion

Moyadd 1 Baileys - Ciara Fitzpatrick

Reserve female & reserve junior female champion

Reserve Supreme Champion and overall Female champion Moyadd 1 Baileys from Ciara Fitzpatrick

Ballypallady 1 Calamity Jane - Stephen Cherry

Reserve male champion

Country Crest Brooks - Ciaran Kerr

Reserve junior male champion

Moyadd 1 Bulmers - Ciara Fitzpatrick

Cow or heifer born on or before 31 December 2022, in calf or with own calf at foot

NIHBA breeders presenting a token of appreciation to Hereford Cattle Society President and judge on the day Mr Steve Edwards.

1st Ballypallady 1 Wizbit - Stephen Cherry

2nd Richmount 1 Poppy - Bradley Graham

3rd Somerville 1 Duchess - Heather King

Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2023 & on or before 30 June 2023 in calf or with own calf at foot

1st Carneyhill Gillian 11th - J, K & H Taggart

2nd Carneyhill Gillian 10th - J, K & H Taggart

3rd Sessiagh 1 Ariana - Uel Shaw

Heifer, born on or after 1 July 2023 & on or before 31 December 2023

1st Benburb 1 Alice 11th - Alan Shaw

Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2024 & or before 31 August 2024

1st Moyadd 1 Baileys - Ciara Fitzpatrick

2nd Nancy Imogen - Tracey Morton

3rd Moyadd 1 Barbie - Ciara Fitzpatrick

Heifer, born on or after 1 September 2024 & on or before 31 December 2024

1st Ballypallady 1 Calamity Jane

2nd Benburb 1 Ripley 5th - Alan Shaw

Heifer calf, born on or after 1 January 2025

1st Somerville 1 Cora - Heather King

Bull, born on or before 31 March 2023

1st Herberry 1 Humberto - Greer Watson

2nd Carrowboy 1 Perfect - Martin Hamilton

Bull, born on or after 1 April 2023 & on or before 31 December 2023

1st Country Crest Brooks - Ciaran Kerr

Bull, born on or after 1 January 2024 & on or before 31 August 2024

1st Moyadd 1 Bulmers - Ciara Fitzpatrick

2nd Richmount 1 Bugatti - Bradley Graham

3rd Somerville 1 Bandit - Heather King

Bull calf born on or after 1 September 2024 & on or before 31 December 2024

1st Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone - Bradley Graham

2nd Banbury 1 Cola - Greer Watson

3rd Benburb 1 Copper - Alan Shaw

Bull calf born on or after 1 January 2025

1st Nancy Jack Daniels - Tracey Morton

Progeny pair, by same Sire or Dam & entered in the above classes

1st J, K & H Taggart with Carneyhill Gillian 11th& Carneyhill Gillian 10th

2nd Ciara Fitzpatrick with Moyadd 1 Baileys & Moyadd 1 Barbie

3rd Tracey Morton with Nancy Isla and Nancy Imogen

Group of 3 animals, property of one exhibitor & drawn from above classes

1st Ciara Fitzpatrick with Moyadd 1 Baileys, Moyadd 1 Barbie & Moyadd 1 Bulmers

2nd Alan Shaw with Benburb 1 Alison 2nd, Benburb 1 Bethany & Benburb 1 Beauty

3rd Bradley Graham with Richmount 1 Poppy, Richmount 1 Lady Beth & Richmount 1 Cracker Corleone

Overall young handler champion

Hollie Taggart

Reserve overall young handler champion

Elsie Watson