Change on the agenda at The Prince’s Countryside Fund’s Farm Support Group Conference

Hosted by the NFU, over 70 representatives from 33 farm support groups attended the PCF’s Farm Support Group conference, providing an opportunity to network and share learning with those who work to support farming families across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

​They discussed how changes to policy, support payments, and tenancies were impacting small farms around the UK, as well as how to support farmers with topics such as carbon, and supporting the next generation.

There were also ample opportunities to hear from those working with the farm support groups, including Gillian Reid from Rural Support NI, Harry Seran and Chris McVey from RSABI, Gareth Davies from Tir Dewi, Gareth Miles from Lightwave, Edward Richardson from Farm Cornwall, Sam Stables from We are Farming Minds, Sarah Starkey from Herefordshire Rura Hub, and Veronica Waller from the Farmer Network, discussing the future of support payments for farmers, policy changes around the UK, and succession and the next generation.

Keith Halstead, Executive Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund, said: “In 2023, we’re looking to grow our support for these incredible organisations who do so much to look after the people who look after the countryside, giving advice and support on everything from business queries to mental and physical health.”

The PCF has been running its Farm Support Group Initiative since 2019, growing to represent and help over 50 incredible organisations to better collaborate and share knowledge, best practice and advice with each other.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund would like to thank the NFU, NFU Mutual and Waitrose for funding the Farm Support Group Initiative, as well as the wider supporters of the charity.