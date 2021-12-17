Changes to towing a trailer come into force, but what are the rules for Northern Ireland?

From 16 December, drivers in England, Scotland and Wales who passed their car driving test from 1 January 1997 are now permitted to tow trailers up to 3,500kg MAM (maximum authorised mass).

DVLA will update their driving licence record to show that they are allowed to tow trailers, and category BE will be added to driving licences when a new photocard driving licence is issued.

Drivers are encouraged to complete training with a driving instructor before they start towing a trailer.

So, what are the rules for towing a trailer in Northern Ireland?

The rules for towing a caravan or trailer remain the same in Northern Ireland, although some MLAs have been lobbying for change.

Your entitlement to tow a trailer (or caravan) will depend on what driving licence you hold – the categories determine what you can tow.

You got your first car licence on or after 19 January 2013:

Drivers who passed a test for Category B+E (car and trailer combination) on or after the above date, will be restricted to towing a trailer not heavier than 3,500kg.

The shared MAM of the car and trailer must not be more than 7,000kg.

To tow a trailer that weighs more than 3,500kg with a car or small vehicle (category B), you will need to pass additional tests for category C1+E (medium-sized goods vehicles with trailers).

You got your first car licence on or after 1 January 1997, but before 19 January 2013:

Drivers who passed a car test on or after 1 January 1997, but before 19 January 2013, are required to pass a further driving test to gain entitlement to category B+E (car and trailer combinations), and also for all larger vehicles.

As well as the new driving tests, drivers of vehicles which fall within subcategories C1, C1+E, D1 and D1+E also have to meet higher medical standards.

Category B entitlement holders may still tow a trailer, however, certain restrictions apply.

You have held your licence since before 1 January 1997:

Drivers who passed a car test before 1 January 1997 (within the UK) may retain their earlier existing entitlement to tow trailers, unless their licence has been restricted.

This means they are generally entitled to drive a vehicle and trailer combination that falls within B+E entitlement and up to 8,250kgs MAM for holders of C1+E.

They also have entitlement to drive a minibus with a trailer over 750kgs MAM.

Drivers who hold subcategory C1+E (limited to 8,250kgs MAM) may apply for provisional entitlement to the new subcategory C1+E to take and pass the test, which will increase their shared vehicle and trailer entitlement to 12 tonnes MAM.

It is not necessary to gain subcategory C1 entitlement first, but drivers have to meet higher medical standards and pass both the category C theory test and the subcategory C1+E practical test.