Channel 5's 'Winter on the Farm' returns to TV screens for 2022, broadcast live from Cannon Hall Farm
‘Winter on the Farm’ returns with a new series on Channel 5 next week, with four live broadcasts from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.
Helen Skelton, who has been putting her best foot forward on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, will join Jules Hudson and farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson every night from Monday 5 December to Thursday 8 December at 8pm on Channel 5. The programme will also be available on My5.
Sharing the news to the ‘This Week on the Farm’ Facebook page, the team asked “Who’s excited for #WinterOnTheFarm?”
They added: “A live show, at night, on a farm, with animals…absolutely anything could happen! We can’t wait!”
Multi award winning Cannon Hall Farm is a large, family run farm attraction located in the rolling Pennine foothills. It is run by farmers Robert, David and Roger who are series regulars on Springtime on the Farm and The Yorkshire Vet.
