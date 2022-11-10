This will be the third year Kirkistown man Steven Evans has raised funds for the Air Ambulance NI charity. After raising £39,400 over the last two years by producing an agricultural calendar with all of his own photos, the County Down man has decided to run a Dyno Day.

Speaking ahead of the event, Steven said: “Over the last two years I have raised £39,400 for the Air Ambulance via my two calendars. I felt that I had taken the calendars as far as I could due to the sheer time that it takes to produce them.

“I had been to a Dyno Day before and it was great craic, so I decided that I’d like to try to break the £40,000 mark by organising one myself. I looked for a suitable location to host this and it was just under my nose. The 500MRCI who own the circuit couldn’t have been more helpful and are 100% behind me and have been an outstanding help”

Kirkistown Race Circuit manager, Donal O’Neill, commented: “When Steven approached us to host his Dyno Day here we jumped at the opportunity. As a motor racing circuit, we are used to having big powerful machines here, but not like this.

“With the nature of our business, the Air Ambulance NI is a facility which has been used here before and it is fabulous to be able to host an event which will support such a fabulous cause. We also are delighted to raise funds for another charity which is close to our hearts in OG Cancer NI, who work wonders in providing Stomach and Oseophageal Cancer support to everyone in Northern Ireland.”

The Dyno Day will take place on Saturday 26 November at Kirkistown Race Circuit, Rubane Road, Kircubbin and is a golden opportunity for tractor owners to see just how powerful their machines really are - and possibly settle some scores.

With four Dynos available on the day, everyone who wishes to participate can hook their tractor in and see if their machine really does live up to their expectations and which tractor is the most powerful.

Event organiser Steven Evans (pictured far left) with some of the team involved in making the Dyno Day happen at Kirkistown Racing Circuit.

With registration opening at the circuit from 8.30am on the day, anyone who wishes to come can register for the price of £30 per tractor and have their machine tested on modern Dyno technology. All tractors will be accommodated, from vintage right up to the most recent available.

There is a £10 entry fee for spectators, while under 16sgo free. Please note, unaccompanied children will not be permitted. All money raised will be split directly between Air Ambulance NI and OG Cancer.

As well as the Dyno Day there will be static displays of tractors and machinery, some trade stands and the Pitlane Restaurant will also be open for refreshments on the day. There will also be a ballot which has some superb prizes to be won.

For further information head to the event’s Facebook page – Low Country Dyno Day.