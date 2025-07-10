Charity launches summer appeal to boost wildflowers for pollinators

Pollinators are the unsung heroes of our natural world but a national farming charity says not enough is being done to protect their habitat and our own future.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) has this week launched its summer appeal, Wildflowers for Pollinators, with a goal of raising £5,000 to create a dedicated pollinator field at Pierrepont Farm in Frensham, Surrey.

To donate, please go to www.thecrt.co.uk/donate/wildflowers-for-pollinators-appeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This space will provide vital food sources and shelter for bees, butterflies, hoverflies and a host of other essential insects.

Pollinators are the unsung heroes of our natural world but a national farming charity says not enough is being done to protect their habitat and our own future.

Working with its volunteers and conservation experts, the CRT will transform an area of overgrown scrubland into a pollinator paradise.

The plan includes sowing a carefully selected mix of native wildflowers, ensuring continuous nectar and pollen sources from spring through autumn.

The habitat will also feature critical elements, such as nesting areas for ground bees, dead wood for solitary bees, and host plants for butterflies and moths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leslie Hackett, the CRT’s volunteer manager, said: “Most of the work will be carried out by Pierrepont Farm’s dedicated volunteers, supported by the CRT’s conservation experts.

Pollinators are the unsung heroes of our natural world but a national farming charity says not enough is being done to protect their habitat and our own future.

“They will carefully select and sow a diverse range of native wildflowers, ensuring a continuous supply of nectar and pollen from early spring to late autumn.

“Beyond just flowers, we will also incorporate elements crucial for pollinator survival, such as areas for ground-nesting bees, dead wood for solitary bees, and host plants for butterfly and moth caterpillars.”

The £5,000 target will fund:

Scrub clearance

Native wildflower seeds and plug plants

Soil preparation and habitat enhancements

Pollinators are the unsung heroes of our natural world but a national farming charity says not enough is being done to protect their habitat and our own future.

“In addition to the £5,000 we hope to raise, we are already very grateful to the Surrey Hills National Landscape. They have provided us with funding to contribute to the purchase of our Ryetec cut and collect machine, which will enable us to carry out the management required to establish and maintain this important habitat,” added Leslie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is due to begin in late winter/early spring 2026, with the appeal aiming to reach its fundraising goal in time to prepare the site.

Leslie said pollinators are vital for the food we eat and the health of our ecosystems. Since the 1950s, 23 species of bees and flower-visiting wasps have become extinct. More broadly, between 1980 and 2022, there has been a long-term decline in overall pollinator abundance.

Leslie said: “We hope our dedicated pollinator field will attract a wide variety of essential pollinator species, each playing a unique role in the ecosystem.

Pollinators are the unsung heroes of our natural world but a national farming charity says not enough is being done to protect their habitat and our own future.

“While bees are often the first pollinators to come to mind, many other insects are equally vital. We anticipate welcoming diverse species of bees, hoverflies, butterflies and moths, various wasps, beetles, and other flies to our pollinator paradise.”

What will be planted at Pierrepont Farm?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierrepont Farm is located on sandy and acidic soil, so a seed mix which can tolerate these conditions and provide food for both adult and caterpillar stages of many pollinating species will be sown.

This includes:

Sheep’s fescue - This grass is a food plant for several butterflies, such as the gatekeeper and meadow brown.

Sheep's sorrel - Food plant of the small copper butterfly.

Lady’s bedstraw - A nectar provider for bees and butterflies, and a food source for several moth caterpillars.

Devils-bit scabious - Rich in pollen and nectar, it attracts a variety of pollinating insects.

Tormentil - A low-growing plant that is a food source for several butterflies and moths.

Common centaury - Produces small pink flowers and is loved by bees, butterflies, moths and hoverflies.

Bird’s-foot-trefoil - An important food plant for the caterpillars of common blue and silver-studded butterflies. It also provides nectar for bees.

Betony - Loved by many pollinators, but particularly the wool carder bee.

To donate, please go to www.thecrt.co.uk/donate/wildflowers-for-pollinators-appeal