Charity that looked after Simpson family to benefit from working day

This charity looked after the Simpson family from Glenarm while their young son, Harry, was receiving treatment earlier this year.

Little Harry was diagnosed with leukaemia in late 2021.

In order to undergo treatment, Harry and his family had to relocate to Bristol for several months.

Young Lives vs Cancer

His dad, William, explained: “Harry was diagnosed with MDS in December 2021 and was admitted to the hematology children’s ward on 24 February in Belfast to receive chemotherapy.

“He was in for four weeks to prepare him for travelling to Bristol on 27 March to receive more chemotherapy, before receiving his bone marrow transplant on 7 April.

“While we were in Bristol for the period of 13 weeks, we stayed in Sam’s house in Bristol where we were able to wash clothes and cook meals etc.

“It was a great place to stay and was within walking distance from the hospital.

“We were so grateful of Sam’s house being there, and the staff were lovely people and couldn’t do enough for us during our stay.”

Sam’s House is one of 11 ‘home from homes’ throughout the UK.

In Belfast there are two homes - Paul’s House and Amy’s House.

The Massey Ferguson Worldwide Facebook group, in conjunction with The Ferguson Club and supported by Massey Ferguson/Agco, will host this weekend’s event at the Richardson Estate, Moyallon, BT63 5JY - between Portadown and Gilford.

The event, on Saturday 3 September, will celebrate 175 years of the Massey.

The working day will commence at 10am with all types of Massey and Ferguson tractors welcome.

The Ferguson Club will have a special area for grey Ferguson tractors, but organisers especially want to see some Multipower tractors to celebrate the 60th anniversary since Multipower was first available on the 35 and 65 tractors.

Massey Ferguson/Wm Bell (tractors) are supporting this event through their local depot at TH Troughton in Poyntzpass.

For further details about the event, contact Sam Neill on 07929 550114 or Harry Campbell 028 302 69115.