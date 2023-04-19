Charolais bull sells for £2106 for 1170kg at Saintfield Mart
Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to an exceptional trade for all sorts.
Fat cattle: 70 fats sold to £2106 for a 1170kg Charolais bull, £180 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1946 for a 700kg Limousin, £278 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Friesian cows sold to £1590 for a 820kg, £194 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bull 1170kg £180 £2106, Dromore producer Limousin cow 700kg £278 £1946, Crossgar producer Hereford bullocks 620kg £296 £1835, 620kg £280 £1736, 640kg £269 £1721, 570kg £288 £1641, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 780kg £235 £1833, 810kg £200 £1620, Comber producer Montbeliarde bullocks 770kg £238 £1832, 730kg £240 £1752, 760kg £230 £1748, 660kg £261 £1722, Comber producer Limousin cows 720kg £235 £1692, 720kg £220 £1584, Carryduff producer Sh cows 670kg £250 £1675, 660kg £249 £1643, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 660kg £244 £1610, 640kg £241 £1542, 600kg £243 £1458, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 820kg £194 £1590, 740kg £190 £1406, 720kg £184 £1324, ,Comber producer Friesian cow 780kg £187 £1458, Banbridge producer Friesian cows 780kg £184 £1435, 690kg £181 £1248, Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 760kg £188 £1428, 740kg £183 £1354, 690kg £175 £1207, Dromore producer Friesian cows 760kg £176 £1337, 740kg £171 £1265, 690kg £182 £1255, Saintfield producer Friesian cow 710kg £184 £1306, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 730kg £170 £1241, 670kg £180 £1206 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 700kg £171 £1197, 720kg £164 £1180.
Bullocks: 90 sold to £1800 for a 600kg Charolais (300ppk) with lighter sorts exceeding £3.74ppk - 450kg £1680 for a Charolais.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 600kg £1800, 600kg £1760, 500kg £1600, 540kg £1530, 500kg £1370, Dromara producer Limousins 600kg £1760, 580kg £1720, Hillsborough producer Charolais/Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1740, 560kg £1700, 450kg £1680, 530kg £1660, 520kg £1650, 520kg £1630, 500kg £1580, 570kg £1500, 550kg £1500, 500kg £1450, 510kg £1450, 490kg £1380, 440kg £1370, 440kg £1340, 450kg £1340, Bangor producer Limousins 540kg £1660, 600kg £1650, 600kg £1540, 550kg £1530, Newtownards producer Hers 530kg £1390, 500kg £1370, 470kg £1300 and Carryduff producer Charolais 460kg £1370, 440kg £1350, 400kg £1270, 400kg £1230, 370kg £1190, 360kg £1160.
Heifers: 80 sold to £1480 for a 510kg Charolais (291ppk).
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 510kg £1480, 470kg £1310, 450kg £1285, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1440, 470kg £1290, Downpatrick producer Limousins 470kg £1300, 490kg £1300, 440kg £1240 and Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus/Limousins 560kg £1390, 460kg £1300, 400kg £1170, 400kg £1160, 380kg £1070.
Suckled calves; 155 sold to £1300 for a 390kg Limousin bullock calf (335ppk).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Loughgall producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1300, 400kg £1300, 340kg £1180, 360kg £1150, 350kg £1120, Killyleagh producer Limousin bullocks 420kg £1300, 400kg £1230, 400kg £1190, 370kg £1170, Crumlin producer Limousin bullocks 440kg £1240, 380kg £1200, 380kg £1180 and Killyleagh producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1170, 390kg £1150, 350kg £1040.
Dropped calves: Sold to £440 for a three week old Limousin bull with heifers fromthe same pen selling to £360.
Leading prices: Gilford producer Limousin bulls £440, £390, £370, £340, Limousin heifers £360, £320 twice, £295, Friesian bulls £110, £90, £70, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £410, £340 twice, £335, £310, Aberdeen Angus heifers £300, £260 twice, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull £400, Carryduff producer Hereford bulls £350, £330, Hereford heifer £290, £275, Friesian bull £70, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £330, £315, £300, £280, Aberdeen Angus heifers £270 twice and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £305, £290, £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer £250, Friesian bulls £90, £60.