Charolais bullock sells for £1628 at Saintfield

Top price of £1628 for a Charolais bullock.

Fat cattle: Sold to £1628 for a 740kg Charolais bullock, £220 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1528 for a 780kg Charolais, £196 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £1215 for a 810kg, £150 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais bullocks 740kg £220 £1628, 780kg £200 £1560, 660kg £210 £1386, Scarva producer Charolais cow 780kg £196 £1528, Belfast producer AA bull 670kg £210 £1407, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 740kg £188 £1391, 770kg £165 £1270, Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 810kg £150 £1215, 800kg £136 £1088, 730kg £132 £963, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 650kg £184 £1196 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 760kg £122 £927, 690kg £134 £924.

Bullocks: 115 bullocks sold to a super demand selling to £1500 for a 620kg Limousin (242).

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousins 620kg £1500, 620kg £1480, 620kg £1450, 600kg £1400, 610kg £1400, Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1370, Ballynahinch producer Hers 700kg £1480, 600kg £1280, 500kg £1100, Downpatrick producer Charolais 570kg £1350, 570kg £1245, 520kg £1240, 550kg £1205, 480kg £1200, 420kg £1190, 430kg £1190, 440kg £1190, 450kg £1190, 460kg £1190, 470kg £1190, 470kg £1180, 440kg £1170, 450kg £1165, 420kg £1165, 420kg £1160, 450kg £1150, 470kg £1150, 420kg £1145, 450kg £1145, 440kg £1140, 410kg £1130, 450kg £1130, 470kg £1115, 440kg £1090, 450kg £1090, 400kg £1070, 400kg £1050, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 490kg £1180, 460kg £1150, 500kg £1140, 470kg £1130, 440kg £1100, Lisburn producer Charolais 440kg £1110, 460kg £1110, 480kg £1100, 450kg £1090, 400kg £1070 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 420kg £1060, 400kg £1050, 400kg £1020.

Heifers: 80 sold to £1300 for a 580kg Charolais (225).

Leading prices: Annacloy producer Charolais 580kg £1300, 550kg £1250, 500kg £1205, Craigavon producer Charolais 540kg £1280, 520kg £1275, 530kg £1270, 500kg £1260, 520kg £1205, 500kg £1200, 400kg £1050 and Killyleagh producer Limousins 550kg £1250, 520kg £1200, 500kg £1110, 450kg £1100, 450kg £1070.

Dropped calves: Sold to £400 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £350 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £400, £350, £320, £305, Aberdeen Angus heifers £350, £295, £290, £275 twice, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue bull £340, Newtownards producer Simmental bulls £340, £315, £290, Ballynahinch producer Her bulls £310, £300, Her Heifer £300, £285, Friesian bulls £165, £150, £130, £100 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £300, £290, £285, Aberdeen Angus heifers £280, £275, Friesian bulls £115, £100, £95.