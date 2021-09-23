Charolais bullock sells for £1690 at Saintfield

Top price of £1690 for a Charolais bullock.

Bullocks: 145 bullocks sold to a serious demand, selling to a top of £1690 for a 800kg Charolais, (212)

Lighter sorts sold to £1290 for a 460kg Charolais (280).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 800kg £1690, 740kg £1560, 630kg £1440, 640kg £1390, 630kg £1380, 650kg £1380, 600kg £1270, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg £1440, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg £1440, 600kg £1420, 590kg £1360, 500kg £1310, 520kg £1300, 530kg £1300, 460kg £1290, 470kg £1290, 480kg £1290, 490kg £1290, 500kg £1290, 510kg £1290, 500kg £1280, 490kg £1270, 500kg £1270, 510kg £1270, 520kg £1260, 460kg £1250, 470kg £1250, 500kg £1240, 460kg £1240, 480kg £1240, 490kg £1240, 470kg £1210, 490kg £1210, 520kg £1195, 500kg £1190, 450kg £1180, 470kg £1180, 420kg £1130, Ballygowan producer Simmentals 700kg £1440, 700kg £1375, 600kg £1250, 640kg £1240, 590kg £1220, 580kg £1200, 590kg £1200, 600kg £1200, 550kg £1195, 570kg £1195, 550kg £1190, 560kg £1190, 570kg £1190, 590kg £1190, 550kg £1185, 540kg £1170, 550kg £1170, 540kg £1150, 560kg £1145, 550kg £1130, 500kg £1120, 530kg £1100, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1400, 600kg £1330, 550kg £1290, 600kg £1290, 450kg £1100, Banbridge producer Charolais 620kg £1400, 550kg £1350, 520kg £1280, 550kg £1280, 560kg £1280, 560kg £1240, 580kg £1240, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1285, 550kg £1260, Ballygowan producer Limousins 460kg £1200, 450kg £1190, 480kg £1190, 450kg £1140, 460kg £1140, 450kg £1165, Markethill proucer Limousins 440kg £1110, 400kg £1100, 400kg £1085, 380kg £1080, 390kg £1060, 380kg £1040, 370kg £1020, 350kg £955.

Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £1682 for a 890kg Blonde d’Aquitaine cow, £189 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £1680 for a 750kg Blonde d’Aquitaine, £224 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £1221 for a 820kg, £149 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cows 890kg £189 £1682, 750kg £186 £1395, Dromara producer Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer 750kg £224 £1680, Belfast producer Simmental Bullocks 790kg £211 £1667, 720kg £230 £1656, Charolais heifer 670kg £224 £1500, Lisburn producer Charolais Bullocks 780kg £212 £1653, 760kg £216 £1641, 710kg £214 £1519, 700kg £215 £1505, Ballynahinch producer Charolais Bullocks 740kg £217 £1605, 700kg £228 £1596, 690kg £214 £1476, 650kg £224 £1456, 660kg £213 £1405, Comber producer Limousin cows 790kg £194 £1532, 720kg £198 £1425, 720kg £184 £1325, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 880kg £165 £1452, 770kg £186 £1432, 780kg £175 £1365, Millisle producer Charolais Cow 810kg £179 £1450, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cows 840kg £168 £1411, 810kg £165 £1336, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 770kg £182 £1401, 790kg £160 £1264, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cows 760kg £168 £1276, 750kg £160 £1200, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue cow 610kg £198 £1051, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 820kg £149 £1221, 780kg £142 £1107, 740kg £138 £1021, Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 760kg £145 £1102, 730kg £138 £1007, 720kg £131 £944, Belfast producer Friesian cows 730kg £139 £1014, 680kg £134 £911.

Heifers: Almost 100 heifers sold to £1290 for a 600kg Charolais (215).

Lighter sorts sold to £990 for a 340kg Charolais (291).

Leading prices: Craigavon producer Charolais 600kg £1290, 530kg £1245, 550kg £1245, 520kg £1140, 520kg £1130, 490kg £1060, 460kg £1050, Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1140, 460kg £1010, 480kg £1010, 460kg £1000, Clough producer Charolais 470kg £1110, 440kg £1040, 450kg £1015, 420kg £1005, 440kg £995, 400kg £950, Markethill producer Charolais 450kg £1105, 440kg £1065, 340kg £990, Kilkeel producer Charolais 550kg £1100, Newtownards producer Hereford 510kg £1080 and Ballygowan producer Limousins 440kg £1070, 450kg £1060, 440kg £1045, 400kg £1015, 420kg £1015, 420kg £1010.

Dropped calves: Smaller entry of calves sold to £330 for a Hereford bull.

Leading prices: Comber producer Hereford bulls £330, £310, £305 twice, Hereford heifer £285, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £315, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £300, £280, £275, Lisburn producer Mb bulls £315, £290 twice, £275 and Newtownards producer Limousin bulls £310, £305, £295, £280, Limousin heifers £295, £280, £275.