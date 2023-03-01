Charolais bullock sells for £2101 at Saintfield Mart
Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a strong trade for all sorts
Fat cattle: Sold to £2101 for a 740kg Charolais bullock, £284 per 100kg. Cows sold to £2008 for a 810kg Limousin, £248 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Charolais bullocks 740kg £284 £2101, 710kg £280 £1988, Dromore producer Limousin bullocks 720kg £281 £2023, 670kg £290 £1943, 660kg £281 £1855, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 810kg £248 £2008, 750kg £232 £1740, Annahilt producer Aberdeen Angus bull 930kg £210 £1953, Lisburn producer Charolais heifers 680kg £280 £1904, 680kg £262 £1781, 610kg £264 £1610, Hillsborough producer Charolais cow 780kg £240 £1872, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 760kg £244 £1854, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 760kg £235 £1786, 760kg £230 £1748, 680kg £230 £1564, Aberdeen Angus heifer 650kg £232 £1508, Killinchy producer Simmental cow 790kg £216 £1706, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cow 750kg £220 £1650, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 720kg £225 £1620, 690kg £232 £1600, 640kg £225 £1440, Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 860kg £184 £1582, 740kg £189 £1398, Hillsborough producer Holstein heifers 680kg £228 £1550, 580kg £226 £1310, Ballynahinch producer Friesian heifer 680kg £223 £1516, Friesian cows 830kg £179 £1485, 800kg £170 £1360, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 820kg £181 £1485, 760kg £174 £1322, 740kg £168 £1243, Dromara producer Friesian cows 840kg £163 £1369, 800kg £154 £1232, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 780kg £172 £1341, 690kg £166 £1145, 710kg £150 £1065, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 800kg £163 £1304, 710kg £166 £1178, 670kg £159 £1065 and Saintfield producer Friesian cows 720kg £165 £1188, 700kg £149 £1043.
Bullocks: Sold to £1650 for a 560kg Charolais (295ppk).
Leading prices; Newtownards producer Charolais 560kg £1650, 580kg £1620, Carryduff producer Limousins 520kg £1510, 470kg £1350, 470kg £1330, Crossgar producer Herefords 550kg £1420, 530kg £1370, 460kg £1280, Saintfield producer Charolais 460kg £1390, Comber producer Belgian Blue 500kg £1380, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1400, 490kg £1330, 490kg £1310, 460kg £1285, Dromore producer Charolais 420kg £1320, 420kg £1305, 400kg £1290, 400kg £1275.
Heifers: Sold to £1490 for a 520kg Belgian Blue (287ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue 520kg £1490, Crumlin producer Charolais heifers 500kg £1475, 500kg £1460, 470kg £1310, Saintfield producer Limousins 490kg £1375, 460kg £1360 and Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1355, 500kg £1330, 480kg £1275.Suckled calves: Sold to £1290 for a 390kg Charolais bullock calf (331ppk)
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Charolais bullock 390kg £1290, Charolais heifer 320kg £1010, Omagh producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1190, 360kg £1180, 350kg £1160, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1280, 410kg £1255, 380kg £1250, 350kg £1090, Charolais heifers 390kg £1170, 340kg £1035, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1185, 340kg £1100 and Castlewellan producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1150, 330kg £1105, 330kg £1100, 330kg £1085, 310kg £1040, 310kg £1020.
Dropped calves: Sold to £385 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.