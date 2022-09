Charolais bullock sells to £1960 at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat ewes: Dromara farmer £158, Kilcoo farmer £140, Castlewellan farmer £135, Ballyward farmer £130, Castlewellan farmer £119, Newry farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £114, Hilltown farmer £112, Castlewellan farmer £110, Kilkeel farmer £110, Ballyward farmer £109, Newtownards farmer £100, Kilkeel farmer £98, Hilltown farmer £91, Hilltown farmer £90.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £110 for 29kg (379ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108.50 for 26.2kg (414ppk), Ballyward farmer £105 for 25kg (420ppk), Cabra farmer £102 for 23.5kg (434ppk), Kilkeel farmer £101 for 23.8kg (424ppk), Rathfriland farmer £100.50 for 24.3kg (414ppk), Dromara farmer £98 for 22.4kg (437ppk), Annalong farmer £97 for 23kg (421ppk), Katesbridge farmer £96 for 22.2kg (432ppk), Rathfriland farmer £95 for 20.7kg (459ppk), Cabra farmer £95 for 22.5kg (422ppk), Annaclone farmer £93.50 for 22kg (425ppk), Cabra farmer £93 for 22.3kg (417ppk), Kilkeel farmer £92.50 for 21.6kg (428ppk), Castlewellan famer £91 for 21.4kg (425ppk) and Dromara farmer £90 for 20.8kg (433ppk).

Stores: Cabra farmer £108 for 19kg (568ppk), Kilkeel farmer £90 for 19.2kg (469ppk), Kilkeel farmer £88 for 17kg (517ppk), Ballyward farmer £88 for 17.6kg (500ppk), Newry farmer £87 for 18.3kg (475ppk), Castlewellan farmer £85 for 17.5kg (485ppk), Ballyward farmer £84 for 17.5kg (480ppk), Mayobridge farmer £83.50 for 16.7kg (500ppk), Castlewellan farmer £83.50 for 17kg (491ppk), Castlewellan farmer £83 for 16.9kg (491ppk), Castlewellan farmer £81 for 16kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 15.9kg (503ppk), Kilcoo farmer £79 for 15.1kg (523ppk), Hilltown farmer £77 for 15.9kg (484ppk), Hilltown farmer £76 for 15.2kg (500ppk), Rathfriland farmer £75 for 15.7kg (477ppk), Hilltown farmer £72 for 13.1kg (549ppk), Hilltown farmer £71 for 14.6kg (486ppk), Banbridge farmer £70 for 14kg (500ppk), Ballyward farmer £69 for 12.2kg (565ppk), Hilltown farmer £66 for 12.5kg (528ppk), Hilltown farmer £65 for 12.5kg (520ppk), Castlewellan farmer £62 for 12kg (516ppk) and Bryansford farmer £54 for 10kg (540ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 10th September saw fat cows sell to £1420, heifers to £1950 and bullocks to £1960.

Fat cows: Bryansford farmer £1420 for 802kg Limousin (177ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1400 for 664kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (210ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 708kg Simmental (196ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 722kg BB (180ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 676kg Simmental (180ppk), Hilltown farmer £1160 for 676kg Limousin (171ppk), Ballyholland farmer £1140 for 682kg Stabiliser (167ppk), Banbridge farmer £1070 for 690kg Simmental (155ppk), Banbridge farmer £1060 for 664kg Limousin (159ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 594kg (168ppk).

Cows and calves: Hilltown farmer £2040, Hilltown farmer £1820, Kilkeel farmer £1800, Hilltown farmer £1770, Ballyholland farmer £1760, Hilltown farmer £1750, Hilltown farmer £1700, Attical farmer £1450, Attical farmer £1240.

Weanling heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1080 for 408kg (264ppk), Katesbridge farmer £980 for 416kg (235ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 426kg (206ppk), Katesbridge farmer £810 for 342kg (236ppk), Kilkeel farmer £750 for 320kg (234ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1490 for 486kg (306ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1380 for 470kg (293ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1080 for 414kg (260ppk), Kilcoo farmer £940 for 430kg (218ppk), Kilkeel farmer £870 for 370kg (235ppk), Katesbridge farmer £760 for 364kg (208ppk), Katesbridge farmer £680 for 282kg (241ppk), Katesbridge farmer £650 for 296kg (216ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £640 for 268kg (238ppk).

Heifers: Newry farmer £1950 for 780kg Limousin (250ppk), Newry farmer £1830 for 740kg Limousin (247ppk), Hilltown farmer £1720 for 576kg Limousin (298ppk), Ballygowan farmer £1640 for 690kg Limousin (237ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1580 for 624kg Limousin (253ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 682kg Limousin (223ppk), Ballygowan farmer £1500 for 638kg Limousin (235ppk), Hilltown farmer £1440 for 640kg Limousin (225ppk), Ballyward farmer £1430 for 622kg Charolais (229ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 610kg Limousin (229ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1400 for 598kg Charolais (234ppk), Hilltown farmer £1380 for 600kg Limousin (230ppk), Hilltown farmer £1360 for 642kg Charolais (212ppk), Ballyward farmer £1340 for 594kg Charolais (225ppk), Ballyward farmer £1300 for 578kg Charolais (224ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 576kg Charolais (222ppk), Ballygowan farmer £1260 for 530kg Limousin (237ppk), Hilltown farmer £1240 for 538kg Charolais (230ppk), Hilltown farmer £1240 for 524kg Charolais (236ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1220 for 508kg Charolais (240ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 490kg Charolais (230ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 450kg Charolais (251ppk), Ballygowan farmer £1110 for 502kg Limousin (221ppk), Ballyward farmer £1060 for 466kg Limousin (227ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1050 for 452kg Limousin (232ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1030 for 458kg Limousin (224ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 406kg Limousin (246ppk) and Hilltown farmer £980 for 406kg Limousin (239ppk).