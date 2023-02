Fat ewes: Banbridge farmer £256, Banbridge farmer £137 and £130, Kilkeel farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £117, Warrenpoint farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £96, Kilcoo farmer £93, Mayobridge farmer £92, Kilkeel farmer £92 and Annaclone farmer £91.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £116 for 25.5kg (455ppk), Cabra farmer £114 for 24.2kg (471ppk), Banbridge farmer £113 for 23.3kg (487ppk), Kilkeel farmer £107 for 22.4kg (477ppk), Rostrevor farmer £106 for 22.1kg (479ppk), Katesbridge farmer £105 for 22.5kg (466ppk), Kilkeel farmer £101.50 for 21.2kg (476ppk), Kilkeel farmer £100.50 for 19.9kg (505ppk) and Hilltown farmer £96.50 for 21kg (459ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 25th February saw fat cows sell to £2050, heifers to £1650 and bullocks to £2180.

Hilltown Mart

Fat cows: Castlewellan farmer £2050 for 818kg Charolais (250ppk), Newcastle farmer £1580 for 688kg Limousin (229ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1560 for 644kg Limousin (242ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 700kg Limousin (217ppk), Cabra farmer £1450 for 708kg Limousin (204ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1350 for 744kg Simmental (181ppk), Hilltown farmer £1160 for 568kg Belgian Blue (204ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 568kg Limousin (202ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1100 for 534kg Limousin (206ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 490kg Belgian Blue (206ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £2420, Hilltown farmer £1730, Warrenpoint farmer £1730.

Weanling heifers: Katesbridge farmer £910 for 426kg (213ppk), Castlewellan farmer £900 for 360kg (250ppk), Kilkeel farmer £870 for 306kg (284ppk), Castlewellan farmer £850 for 298kg (285ppk), Castlewellan farmer £840 for 298kg (281ppk), Castlewellan farmer £800 for 306kg (261ppk), Castlewellan farmer £800 for 292kg (274ppk), Castlewellan farmer £760 for 296kg (256ppk), Castlewellan farmer £750 for 266kg (282ppk), Katesbridge farmer £720 for 296kg (243ppk), Hilltown farmer £710 for 278kg (255ppk), Dromore farmer £670 for 244kg (274ppk) and Hilltown farmer £600 for 224kg (267ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Banbridge farmer £1400 for 520kg (269ppk), Banbridge farmer £1340 for 494kg (271ppk), Annaclone farmer £1330 for 482kg (275ppk), Cabra farmer £1300 for 408kg (318ppk), Annaclone farmer £1270 for 458kg (277ppk), Banbridge farmer £1260 for 426kg (295ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1240 for 450kg (275ppk), Banbridge farmer £1220 for 350kg (348ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 444kg (270ppk), Banbridge farmer £1180 for 374kg (315ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1180 for 408kg (289ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 378kg (288ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1070 for 318kg (336ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1060 for 332kg (319ppk), Hilltown farmer £1020 for 290kg (351ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1000 for 362kg (276ppk), Castlewellan farmer £940 for 306kg (307ppk), Kilkeel farmer £900 for 314kg (286ppk), Katesbridge farmer £870 for 294kg (296ppk), Castlewellan farmer £870 for 284kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £860 for 286kg (300ppk), Hilltown farmer £840 for 240kg (350ppk) and £840 for 274kg (306ppk), Castlewellan farmer £790 for 258kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £790 for 230kg (343ppk) and Hilltown farmer £780 for 258kg (302ppk).

Heifers: Ballynahinch farmer £1650 for 688kg Simmental (240ppk), Annaclone farmer £1520 for 544kg Limousin (279ppk), Clough farmer £1460 for 538kg Charolais (271ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1410 for 544kg Charolais (259ppk), Clough farmer £1400 for 552kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (253ppk), Hilltown farmer £1390 for 492kg Limousin (282ppk), Clough farmer £1360 for 516kg Charolais (263ppk), Clough farmer £1320 for 466kg Charolais (283ppk), Dromara farmer £1160 for 420kg Limousin (276ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 388kg Charolais (278ppk), Armagh farmer £1000 for 376kg Charolais (266ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £880 for 334kg Charolais (263ppk).