Charolais cow with bull sell for £2100 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 230p to 269p for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 386kg at £1040.

Medium weights from 220p to 259p for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 444kg at £1150.

Heavy lots 200p to 251p for a Charolais 510kg at £1280 and selling up to £1510 per head.

Bullocks

Coalisland producer Chillingham 386kg at £1040, Maguiresbridge producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 444kg at £1150, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 450kg at £1160, Charolais 520kg at £1250, Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus 416kg at £1060, Aberdeen Angus 416kg at £1040, Charolais 566kg at £1350, Charolais 568kg at £1320, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 510kg at £1280 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 520kg at £1250.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1250 for a Charolais 392kg and heifers selling from £600 to £1280 for a Charolais 423kg.

Ruling prices

Lisbellaw producer 322kg Charolais steer at £950, 310kg Charolais steer at £940, 330kg Charolais steer at £1050, 324kg Charolais steer at £960, Garrison producer 276kg Charolais bull at £860, 274kg Charolais bull at £850, 220kg Charolais heifer at £640, 244kg Charolais heifer at £720, Ballinamallard producer 242kg Limousin bull at £770, 199kg Limousin heifer at £610, 214kg Limousin bull at £720, 249kg Limousin bull at £790, Belleek producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £890, 278kg Charolais steer at £890, 296kg Charolais heifer at £760, 329kg Limousin steer at £960, 338kg Charolais steer at £1060, Enniskillen producer 251kg Charolais bull at £820, 310kg Charolais heifer at £810, 291kg Charolais heifer at £810, 322kg Charolais steer at £880, Trillick producer 341kg Limousin bull at £1020, 416kg Charolais bull at £1050, 443kg Blonde d’Aquitaine steer at £1090, Kesh producer 279kg Charolais bull at £900, 247kg Charolais bull at £800, 249k Charolais heifer at £670, 300kg Charolais bull at £870, Fivemiletown producer 297kg Charolais steer at £980, 328kg Charolais steer at £920, 329kg Charolais heifer at £880, Derrylin producer 423kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 427kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 416kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 410kg Limousin heifer at £990, Lisnaskea producer 327kg Charolais heifer at £940, 300kg Charolais heifer at £900, 392kg Charolais bull at £1250, 288kg Charolais heifer at £790, 255kg Charolais heifer at £780, Irvinestown producer 369kg Charolais steer at £1070, 414kg Charolais steer at £1050, 257kg Charolais heifer at £700, Kinawley producer 370kg Charolais steer at £1050, 310kg Charolais steer at £910, 374kg Charolais steer at £1040, 360kg Charolais steer at £1020, Fivemiletown producer 234kg Charolais heifer at £650, 217kg Charolais heifer at £610, 256kg Charolais heifer at £770, Lisnaskea producer 414kg Limousin heifer at £1060, 465kg Limousin steer at £1150, 399kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 310kg Charolais heifer at £900, 452kg Charolais steer at £1080, Enniskillen producer 414kg Limousin heifer at £1060, 465kg Limousin steer at £1150, 399kg Limousin heifer at £900, 452kg Charolais steer at £1080, Ennisikillen producer 227kg Charolais bull at £820, 271kg Charolais bull at £850, 215kg Charolais bull at £760, Fintona producer 405kg Charolais bull at £980, 395kg Charolais steer at £1000 and Rosslea producer 422kg Charolais bull at £1010, 432kg Charolais bull at £1070, 249kg Limousin heifer at £660.

Calves

Bellanaleck producer Charolais bull at £400, Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £380, Kesh producer Limousin bull at £350, Monea producer Hereford heifer at £380, Kinawley producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £385, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £345, Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull at £170, Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £150 and Tempo producer Friesian bull at £150.

Suckler cows

Belleek producer Charolais cow with bull at £2100, Charolais cow with heifer at £2080, Limousin cow with bull at £1760, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with bull at £1910, Limousin cow with heifer at £1740, Belleek producer Limousin cow with bull at £1760, Maguiresbridge producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow with heifer at £1670, Florencecourt producer Shorthorn cow with bull at £1660, Clogher producer springing Limousin heifer at £1720, springing Limousin heifer at £1700, Omagh producer springing Simmental heifer at £1500 and Cookstown producer springing Limousin heifer at £1500.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 244ppk paid for a 600kg Limousin at £1460, medium weights from 210-250ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1260, while light weights sold from 220-260ppk paid for a 350kg Charolais at £910.

Tamlaght producer Limousin 600kg at £1460, Derrylin producer Charolais 580kg at £1400, Charolais 520kg at £1280,Charolais 500kgat £1260,Charolais 490kg at £1200, Springfield producer Charolais 580kg at £1360, Charolais 570kg at £1320, Charolais 500kg at £1200, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 600kg at £1350, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 530kg at £1180, Charolais 490kg at £1160, Charolais 470kg at £1090 and Kinawley producer Charolais 565kg at £1310, Charolais 550kg at £1270.

Fat cows