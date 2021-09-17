Charolais cow with bull sells for £2220 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 230p to 296p Charolais 364kg at £1080.

Medium weights selling from 225 to 289p for a Charolais 422kg at £1220.

Heavy lots selling from 210 to 267p for a Charolais 528kg at £1410 and up to £1560 per head.

Bullocks

Springfield producer Charolais 358kg at £1060, Charolais 364kg at £1080, Charolais 342kg at £1000; Florencecourt producer Charolais 422kg at £1220, Charolais 442kg at £1240; Newtowbutler producer Charolais 356kg at £1000, Charolais 524kg at £1280, Charolais 522kg at £1260; Kesh producer Charolais 380kg at £1000; Derrylin producer Charolais 442kg at £1160; Irvinestown producer Charolais 528kg at £1410; Brookeborough producer Charolais 610kg at £1540, Charolais 608kg at £1440, Charolais 640kg at £1560 and Fivemiletown producer Limousin 600kg at £1440.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 750 to 1110 for a Charolais 380kg, heifers selling from £620 to £1110 for a Charolais 376kg.

Ruling prices: Lisnaskea producer 307kg Charolais steer at £960, 246kg Charolais heifer at £720, 250kg Charolais heifer at £680; Belcoo producer 358kg Charolais steer at £1030, 442kg Charolais steer at £1140, 316kg Charolais steer 940, 312kg Charolais steer at £1010; Kinawley producer 370kg Charolais steer at £1080, 274kg Charolais heifer at £750, 332kg Charolais heifer at £870, 351kg Charolais steer at £900; Tempo producer 372kg Limousin steer at £980, 355kg Limousin heifer at £800, 344kg Limousin steer at £940; Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Charolais heifer at £810, 312kg Charolais steer at £900, 268kg Charolais steer at £840, 405kg Charolais steer at £1040; Fivemiletown producer 339kg Limousin heifer at £960, 376kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £1100, 313kg Charolais steer at £980; Trillick producer 296kg Charolais steer at £930, 341kg Charolais heifer at £950, 359kg Charolais bull at £1040; Lisnaskea producer 339kg Limousin steer at £940, 332kg Limousin heifer at £750, 308kg Charolais heifer at £760, 320kg Charolais heifer at £940; Derrylin producer 297kg Limousin steer at £960, 380kg Charolais steer at £1110, 326kg Charolais steer at £910, 295kg Charolais steer at £900; Garrison producer 374kg Charolais heifer at £920, 352kg Charolais heifer at £900, 352kg Limousin steer at £1010, 307kg Charolais steer at £920; Fivemiletown producer 347kg Charolais heifer at £940, 358kg Limousin heifer at £850, 350kg Charolais steer at £1060 and Enniskillen producer 310kg Charolais bull at £1000, 298kg Charolais bull at £1000, 297kg Charolais bull at £930, 280kg Charolais heifer at £800.

Calves

Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £425, Aberdeen Angus bull at £385, Belgian Blue bull at £355; Kesh producer Charolais bull at £410; Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £345; Lisnaskea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £340; Brookeborough producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £310 and Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £120, Friesian bull at £110.

Suckler cows

Springfield producer Charolais cow with bull at £2220; Belleek producer Saler cow with bull at £1660; Dromore producer springing Simmental heifer at £1660, springing Limousin cow at £1500; Irvinestown producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1440; Garrison producer Limousin cow with bull at £1480, Limousin cow with heifer at £1460 and Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with bull at £1420.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 225ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1550.

Medium weights from 204-265ppk apid for a 435kg Charolais at £1150.

While light weights sold from 210-265ppk paid for a 350kg at £940.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 690kg at £1550, Charolais 630kg at £1380, Charolais 540kg at £1200; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 630kg at £1410; Florencecourt producer Charolais 560kg at £1260; Newtowbutler producer Charolais 570kg at £1270 and Tamalght producer Charolais 490kg at £1230, Charolais 520kg at £1220, Charolais 500kg at £1140.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 215ppk paid for a 596kg Charolais at £1280, lighter weights from 120-230pk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1250.

Friesian cows from 82-145pk paid for a 630kg Charolais at £920.