Charolais cow with bull twins sells for £4140 at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trade continued to hold good for top quality stock at Enniskillen Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy weights sold to 421ppk for a 650kg Limousin at £2790.

Light weights sold to 525ppk for a 392kg Charolais at £2060.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Irvinestown producer 400kg Charolais at £1740, 428kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 388kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400; Kesh producer 444kg Aberdeen Angus at £1710, 430kg Limousin at £1840, 438kg Limousin at £1780; Lisbellaw producer 650kg Limousin at £2790, 648kg Charolais at £2600, 632kg Charolais at £2570, 674kg Limousin at £2670; Garrison producer 594kg Charolais at £2560, 600kg Charolais at £2290; Fivemiletown producer 600kg Charolais at £2560, 265kg Hereford at £2260, 330kg Charolais at £1680, 362kg Limousin at £1700, 350kg Charolais at £1630; Florencecourt producer 466kg Charolais at £2080, 418kg Charolais at £1660, 408kg Charolais at £1890; Enniskillen producer 746kg Charolais at £2770; Tempo producer 418kg Charolais 1960, 466kg Charolais at £2080, 408kg Charolais at £1890; Roscor producer 392kg Charolais at £2060, 390kg Charolais at £1970, 392kg Charolais at £1930, 398kg Charolais at £2000, 416kg Charolais at £2010; Belleek producer 382kg Charolais at £1890, 344kg Charolais at £1610, 438kg Charolais at £1600, 594kg Charolais at £2480; Magheraveely producer 604kg Belgian Blue at £2320, 684kg Aberdeen Angus at £2340, 614kg Aberdeen Angus at £2100, 634kg Aberdeen Angus at £2190, 608kg Friesian at £1890; Belleek producer 692kg Charolais at £2860, 662kg Charolais at £2800, 584kg Charolais at £2380, 554kg Charolais at £2350, 636kg Charolais at £2680; Derrylin producer 372kg Belgian Blue at £1400, 384kg Belgian Blue at £1440, 484kg Limousin at £1860, 528kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870, 556kg Limousin at £1930, 478kg Limousin at £1880; Castlederg producer 546kg Shorthorn bull at £1770, 480kg Belgian Blue at £1500, 434kg Belgian Blue at £1400, 470kg Belgian Blue at £1550, 344kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390 and Dungannon producer 422kg Limousin at £1980, 406kg Limousin at £1800, 418kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870, 360kg Charolais at £1660, 406kg Charolais at £1860.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1000 to £1920 paid for a 341kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £850 to £1950 for a 450kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 341kg Charolais steer at £1920, 405kg Charolais steer at £1920, 353kg Charolais steer at £1910, 341kg Charolais steer at £1870, 367kg Charolais heifer at £1590, 354kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1560; Letterbreen producer 245kg Charolais bull at £1260, 252kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1290, 278kg Charolais bull at £1420; Derrylin producer 289kg Charolais steer at £1570, 312kg Charolais steer at £1460, 330kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1480, 338kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1300, 235kg Charolais heifer at £1290, 273kg Charolais heifer at £1310; Newtownbutler producer 307kg Limousin at £1380, 306kg Limousin at £1340, 285kg Limousin bull at £1460; Garrison producer 299kg Limousin steer at £1490, 314k Charolais steer at £1560, 342kg Charolais steer at £1660, 306kg Charolais steer at £1700; Belleek producer 297kg Charolais steer at £1550, 323kg Charolais heifer at £1590, 340kg Charolais steer at £1770, 325kg Charolais steer at £1790; Lisnaskea producer 209kg Charolais bull at £1350, 247kg Charolais bull at £1360, 308kg Charolais bull at £1450; Enniskillen producer 301kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 355kg Charolais heifer at £1540, 344kg Charolais heifer at £1460; Belcoo producer 399kg Charolais steer at £1800, 406kg Charolais steer at £1870; Tempo producer 381kg Charolais steer at £1700, 438kg Charolais steer at £1750, 445kg Charolais steer at £1800, 450kg Charolais heifer at £1950, 415kg Charolais steer at £1810; Irvinestown producer 308kg Charolais steer at £1370, 329kg Charolais steer at £1590, 259kg Limousin heifer at £1210, 359kg Charolais heifer at £1550, 320kg Charolais heifer at £1450; Derrygonnelly producer 338kg Limousin bull at £1540, 304kg Limousin bull at £1650, 337kg Limousin bull at £1680, 253kg Limousin bull at £1250; Florcecourt producer 425kg Limousin steer at £1940, 345kg Limousin steer at £1560, 355kg Limousin steer at £1740, 288kg Limousin heifer at £1300; Newtownbutler producer 307kg Charolais steer at £1520, 296kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 295kg at £1320, 409kg Charolais bull at £1620 and Kinawley producer 430kg Charolais bull at £1700, 278kg Charolais bull at £1350, 329kg Charolais heifer at £1340.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 395ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £2250.

Medium weights to 432ppk paid for a 456kg Charolais at £1970.

Light weights to 469ppk for a 300kg Charolais at £1410.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garrison producer Charolais 580kg at £270, Charolais 510kg at £2020; Enniskillen producer Charolais 570kg at £2250, Charolais 510k at £2050, Charolais 440kg at £1770; Derrylin producer Charolais 510kg at £2000, Charolais 450kg at £1970; Tempo producer Charolais 512kg at £2030, Charolais 510kg at £1990, Charolais 410kg at £1790; Ederney producer Charolais 500kg at £1980; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 420kg at £1700; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 420kg at £1690 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 340kg at £1530.

Sucklers

2018 Charolais cow with Charolais bull twins born October at £4140, 2018 Charolais cow with October born Charolais bull at £3380, 2019 Charolais cow with March born Charolais heifer at £3460, 2023 Shorthorn heifer with April born Simmental heifer at £2000, 2022 Hereford heifer due August to Hereford bull at £2140, 2022 Limousin heifer due June to Limousin at £1700 and 2023 purebred Charolais bull at £3000.

Drop calves

Bull calves born April Hereford bull at £790, Aberdeen Angus bull at £680, Aberdeen Angus bull at £520, Aberdeen Angus bull at £500, Aberdeen Angus bull at £475, Aberdeen Angus bull at £415, Belgian Blue bull at £450, Friesian bull at £195, Friesian bull at £285, Swedish Red bull at £390, 380, 325, Fleckvieh bull at £250, March born Limousin bull at £530, Aberdeen Angus bull at £410 and Belgian Blue bull at £470.

Heifer calves born April Charolais heifer at £610, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £560, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £465, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £335, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £380, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £360, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £295, Swedish Red heifer at £360, Swedish Red heifer at £365, Shorthorn heifer at £270, Belgian Blue heifer at £280, Shorthorn heifer at £350, March born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £435, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £415 and Shorthorn heifer at £480.

Fat cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florencecourt producer Shorthorn 894kg at £2730 305ppk, Limousin 782kg at £2590 331ppk; Markethill producer Belgian Blue 598kg at £2400 401ppk and Mullinhinch producer Simmental 762kg at £2580 338ppk, Simmental 722kg at £2490 344ppk.