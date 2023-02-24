Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at foot sell for £2250 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 307ppk for a 604kg Charolais at £1860 and up to at £2090 per head for a 768kg Charolais bull.

Light weights to 356ppk for a 376kg Charolais at £1340

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Letterbreen producer 582kg Charolais at £1640, 720kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620, 642kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 582kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470; Kinawley producer 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1270, 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410; Derrylin producer 386kg Charolais at £1300, 380kg Charolais at £1200, 352kg Limousin at £1210, 404kg Charolais at £1310, 360kg Charolais at £1230, 452kg Limousin at £1500, 404kg Charolais at £1400, 400kg Charolais at £1330, 462kg Hereford at £1280; Irvinestown producer 572kg Charolais at £1760, 628kg Limousin (bull) at £1640, 640kg Charolais at £1810, 586kg Simmental at £1590, 612kg Charolais at £1740, 576kg Limousin at £1690; Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais at £1130, 348kg Limousin at £1040; Derrylin producer 510kg Limousin at £1510, 604kg Limousin at £1580, 542kg Charolais at £1600; Roscor producer 488kg Charolais at £1500, 376kg Charolais at £1340, 404kg Charolais at £1370; Belleek producer 392kg Charolais at £1390; Ballinmallard producer 500kg Charolais at £1610, 512kg Limousin at £1530, 502kg Charolais at £1610, 542kg Limousin at £1650, 576kg Charolais at £1730, 526kg Charolais at £1650; Magheraveely producer 592kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1710, 544kg Limousin at £1580; Kesh producer 650kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1840, 640kg Charolais at £1710, 604kg Charolais at £1700, 662kg Limousin at £1830, 624kg Limousin at £1840; Clogher producer 492kg Limousin at £1550, 504kg Limousin at £1510, 558kg Charolais (bull) at £1690; Garrison producer 430kg Charolais at £1240, 404kg Charolais at £1190, 486kg Charolais at £1260; Tempo producer 490kg Charolais at £1460, 490kg Charolais at £1480, 410kg Charolais at £1290; Enniskillen producer 660kg at £1640, 624kg Charolais at £1570, 660kg Limousin at £1790; Belcoo producer 494kg Charolais at £1410, 454kg Charolais at £1370; Coa producer 396kg Friesian at £700, 334kg Friesian at £650; Trillick producer 496kg Limousin at £1450; Macken produce 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570, 768kg Charolais (bull) at £2000 and Ballygawlley producer 458kg Friesian at £980, 462kg Holstein at £940, 438kg Friesian at £900.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1390 for a Charolais 352kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1280 for a Charolais 395kg.

Ruling prices

Roslea producer 352kg Charolais steer at £1390, 394kg Charolais steer at £1370, 390kg Charolais steer at £1370; Belcoo producer 405kg Charolais bull at £1390, 360kg Charolais bull at £1390, 369kg Charolais steer at £1240, 344kg Charolais steer at £1220, 401kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 377kg Charolais bull at £1150; Letterbreen producer 441kg Charolais bull at £1350, 386kg Charolais bull at £1370, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1140; Kesh producer 371kg Charolais heifer at £1190

Enniskillen producer 396kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 385kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 397kg Charolais heifer at £1240; Belleek producer 285kg Charolais bull at £1090, 274kg Charolais bull at £1020, 293kg Charolais heifer at £970, 322kg Charolais heifer at £990, 353kg Charolais heifer at £1080; Kesh producer 264kg Charolais bull at £1000, 287kg Charolais bull at £1040, 301kg Charolais bull at £1130, 294kg Charolais bull at £1000; Derrylin producer 328kg Limousin bull at £1100, 320kg Limousin bull at £1100, 307kg Limousin heifer at £880, 391kg Limousin steer at £1120, 378kg Limousin heifer at £1190; Garrison producer 266kg Charolais heifer 810, 307kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 337kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 279kg Limousin bull at £930 and Derrylin producer 333kg Charolais steer at £1100, 278kg Charolais steer at £990, 303kg Limousin heifer at £900.

Calves

Macken producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £300; Maguiresbridge producer Belgian Blue heifer at £315, Belgian Blue heifer at £310, Belgian Blue bull at £290; Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £300, Charolais heifer at £270 and Tamalght producer Belgian Blue heifer at £290, Belgian Blue heifer at £280.

Suckler cows

Lisbellaw producer Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at foot at £2250; Derrygonnelly producer springing Limousin cow at £1900; Keady producer springing Simmental heifer at £1860 and Derrylester producer Hereford cow with Simmental heifer at foot at £1700.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 300ppk paid for a 582kg Charolais at £1750.

Medium weights to 317ppk paid for a 502kg Charolais at £1590.

Light weights sold from 320ppk for a 402kg Charolais at £1260.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 640kg at £1760, Charolais 584kg at £1750, Charolais 586kg at £1740, Charolais 590kg at £1680, Charolais 580kg at £1670; Trillick producer Charolais 578kg at £1680, Charolais 540kg at £1560, 578kg Charolais at £1640; Garrison producer Charolais 500kg at £1590, Charolais 456kg at £1370; Derrylin producer Charolais 530kg at £1470, Charolais 540kg at £1490; Enniskillen producer Charolais 550kg at £1500, Charolais 600kg at £1580; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 550kg at £1570, Charolais 514kg at £1490; Garrison producer Charolais 462kg at £1360, Charolais 460kg at £1360, Charolais 400kg at £1280; Omagh producer Charolais 530kg at £1480; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 518kg at £1400, Charolais 460kg at £1310; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 460kg at £1390, Charolais 440kg at £1340, Limousin 450kg at £1320, Limousin 400kg at £1190; Omagh producer Limousin 430kg at £1340, Limousin 450kg at £1330, Limousin 360kg at £1080 and Kesh producer Charolais 400kg at £1160.

Fat cows