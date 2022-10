A special thanks to the judge on the evening, John Killen.

Results on the night were as follows: champion male calf from Leo and Aaron Fearon, Rostrevor, which sold for £1200 for 352kg (341ppk), reserve champion male calf from Sean Murphy, Mullaghbawn, which sold for £980 for 292kg (335ppk). Champion female calf went to Leo and Aaron Fearon, Rostrevor, which sold for £1480 for 396kg (373ppk) and reserve champion female calf went to Leo and Aaron Fearon, Rostrevor, which sold for £1310 for 422kg (310ppk).

Other prices on the night were as follow:

Champion and reserve champion female at Hilltown

Heifer calves: Rostrevor farmer £1480 for 396kg (373ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1310 for 422kg (310ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 426kg (302ppk), Hilltown farmer £1160 for 398kg (291ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1110 for 478kg (232ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1070 for 412kg (259ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1070 for 386kg (277ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1060 for 404kg (262ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 430kg (237ppk), Rostrevor farmer £960 for 330kg (291ppk), Rostrevor farmer £960 for 390kg (246ppk), Castlewellan farmer £950 for 330kg (288ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £910 for 322kg (282ppk), Castlewellan farmer £900 for 358kg (251ppk), Castlewellan farmer £900 for 358kg (251ppk), Castlewellan farmer £890 for 334kg (266ppk), Castlewellan farmer £890 for 346kg (257ppk), Castlewellan farmer £870 for 340kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £860 for 316kg (272ppk), Mayobridge farmer £850 for 326kg (260ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £850 for 304kg (279ppk), Castlewellan farmer £840 for 300kg (280ppk), Castlewellan farmer £810 for 282kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £790 for 292kg (270ppk), Mayobridge farmer £790 for 284kg (278ppk), Mayobridge farmer £780 for 288kg (270ppk), Mayobridge farmer £770 for 272kg (283ppk), Castlewellan farmer £770 for 276kg (279ppk), Castlewellan farmer £760 for 290kg (262ppk), Rostrevor farmer £750 for 260kg (288ppk), Castlewellan farmer £740 for 242kg (305ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £730 for 244kg (299ppk), Castlewellan farmer £730 for 276kg (264ppk), Mayobridge farmer £720 for 288kg (250ppk), Rostrevor farmer £710 for 258kg (275ppk), Castlewellan farmer £690 for 242kg (285ppk) and Hilltown farmer £680 for 248kg (274ppk).

Male calves: Rostrevor farmer £1400 for 518kg (270ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1320 for 544kg (242ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1240 for 486kg (255ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1200 for 352kg (340ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 440kg (272ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1190 for 472kg (252ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1180 for 446kg (254ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1160 for 422kg (275ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1160 for 408kg (284ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1150 for 438kg (262ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 376kg (306ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 416kg (274ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1130 for 436kg (259ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1110 for 314kg (353ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 408kg (269ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 392kg (280ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 412kg (267ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1090 for 392kg (278ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1080 for 408kg (264ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 368kg (293ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1040 for 346kg (300ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1040 for 364kg (285ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 360kg (286ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1030 for 282kg (365ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1030 for 368kg (279ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1020 for 350kg (291ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 352kg (289ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1010 for 344kg (293ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 338kg (295ppk), Mayobridge farmer £990 for 302kg (327ppk), Hilltown farmer £980 for 278kg (352ppk), Mayobridge farmer £970 for 326kg (297ppk), Rostrevor farmer £970 for 288kg (336ppk), Mayobridge farmer £960 for 334kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 324kg (290ppk), Ballymartin farmer £940 for 362kg (259ppk), Rostrevor farmer £940 for 302kg (311ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 328kg (286ppk), Castlewellan farmer £930 for 320kg (290ppk), Loughinisland farmer £920 for 294kg (313ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £920 for 290kg (317ppk), Rostrevor farmer £910 for 294kg (309ppk), Loughinisland farmer £900 for 298kg (302ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £880 for 272kg (323ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £860 for 250kg (344ppk), Rostrevor farmer £840 for 264kg (318ppk), Castlewellan farmer £810 for 242kg (334ppk), Mayobridge farmer £800 for 270kg (296ppk) and Mullaghbawn farmer £720 for 240kg (300ppk).

Another large entry of sheep to Hilltown saleyard on Thursday 29th September saw fat ewes sell to £136, fat lambs to £121 and store lambs to 582ppk.

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £136, Dromara farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £122, Ballyward farmer £119, Cabra farmer £119, Newry farmer £116, Dromara farmer £116, Dromara farmer £110, Dromara farmer £105, Kilkeel farmer £99, Rostrevor farmer £97, Rathfriland farmer £92, Hilltown farmer £91, Dromara farmer £90, Cabra farmer £89 and Ballymartin farmer £85.

Champion male at Hilltown

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £121 for 28.3kg (427ppk), Hilltown farmer £111 for 23.7kg (468ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 25kg (428ppk), Rathfriland farmer £106.50 for 24.4kg (436ppk), Kilkeel farmer £106 for 25kg (424ppk), Hilltown farmer £104.50 for 21.4kg (488ppk), Cabra farmer £103 for 24.1kg (427ppk), Cabra farmer £102 for 23.7kg (430ppk), Bryansford farmer £102 for 24kg (425ppk), Hilltown farmer £101 for 22.3kg (452ppk), Kilkeel farmer £101 for 23.9kg (422ppk), Kilkeel farmer £101 for 20kg (505ppk), Hilltown farmer £99 for 21.3kg (464ppk), Hilltown farmer £98.50 for 21kg (469ppk), Kilkeel farmer £97 for 22kg (441ppk), Dromara farmer £97 for 23.2kg (418ppk), Hilltown farmer £96.50 for 21.5kg (449ppk), Hilltown farmer £96 for 21kg (457p and Hilltown farmer £96 for 22kg (436ppk).

Store lambs: Cabra farmer £93.50 for 19kg (492ppk), Dromara farmer £93.50 for 18kg (519ppk), Hilltown farmer £93 for 18.5kg (503ppk), Hilltown farmer £92.50 for 18.5kg (500ppk), Cabra farmer £91 for 19.2kg (474ppk), Cabra farmer £89 for 15.6kg (570ppk), Hilltown farmer £88.50 for 17.1kg (518ppk), Downpatrick farmer £88 for 17.6kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £88 for 16.8kg (524ppk), Castlewellan farmer £88 for 17kg (518ppk), Cabra farmer £87.50 for 17.3kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £87 for 15.3kg (568ppk), Killowen farmer £87 for 17.3kg (503ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 15.5kg (555ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 16.2kg (531ppk). Castlewellan farmer £86 for 16.7kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 15.1kg (569ppk), Leitrim farmer £85 for 16.9kg (503ppk), Donaghmore farmer £84 for 16kg (525ppk), Cabra farmer £84 for 14.5kg (579ppk), Banbridge farmer £83 for 15.1kg (550ppk), Downpatrick farmer £83 for 16.4kg (506ppk), Kilkeel farmer £82.50 for 16kg (515ppk), Banbridge farmer £81.50 for 14kg (582ppk), Mayobridge farmer £81 for 15kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 15.7kg (509ppk), Hilltown farmer £79.50 for 14.9kg (534ppk), Cabra farmer £78 for 15.8kg (493ppk), Hilltown farmer £74 for 14.2kg (521ppk), Ballyward farmer £71 for 14.1kg (504ppk), Castlewellan farmer £68.50 for 12.2kg (561ppk), Rathfriland farmer £64 for 12.6kg (508ppk), Hilltown farmer £62 for 11.7kg (530ppk), Mayobridge farmer £58 for 11.4kg (509ppk) and Cabra farmer £57 for 10.8kg (528ppk).