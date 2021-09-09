Charolais heifer sells for £1778 at Saintfield

Top price of the day £1778 for a 770kg Charolais heifer with lighter heifers selling to £3.35 per a kg - 370kg £1240.

Fat cattle: 80 fats sold to £1778 for a 770kg Charolais heifer, £231 per 100kg.

Bulls sold to £1685 for a 1230kg Aberdeen Angus £137 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1558 for a 980kg Hereford, £159 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 770kg £231 £1778, 670kg £240 £1608, 620kg £242 £1500, 610kg £237 £1445, 600kg £239 £1434, 610kg £234 £1427, 620kg £222 £1376, 550kg £240 £1320, 540kg £240 £1296, 580kg £218 £1264, Charolais Bullocks 660kg £243 £1603, 690kg £226 £1560, 670kg £230 £1541, 650kg £231 £1501, Annacloy producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1230kg £137 £1685, Downpatrick producer Hereford cow 980kg £159 £1558, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 660kg £230 £1518, 700kg £207 £1450, 630kg £220 £1386, 610kg £220 £1342, 570kg £234 £1333, 640kg £208 £1331, 590kg £220 £1298, 580kg £219 £1270, 560kg £222 £1243, 520kg £232 £1206, 510kg £230 £1173, Ballynahinch producer Aubrac cows 740kg £178 £1317, 780kg £167 £1302, 680kg £166 £1128, Carryduff producer Hereford cows 780kg £152 £1185, 640kg £184 £1177, Downpatrick producer Hereford cows 680kg £167 £1135, 690kg £145 £1000 and Ballynahinch producer Holstein cow 880kg £128 £1126.

Bullocks: Excellent entry of 145 bullocks, sold to a super trade of £1370 for a 510kg Charolais (269).

A lot of quality stores on offer.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 510kg £1370, 550kg £1350, 500kg £1300, 550kg £1330, 500kg £1300, 520kg £1300, 500kg £1290, 510kg £1290, 520kg £1290, 460kg £1280, 500kg £1280, 500kg £1270, 500kg £1265, 500kg £1260, 500kg £1250, 440kg £1240, 450kg £1240, 500kg £1240, 500kg £1235, 450kg £1220, 440kg £1210, 450kg £1210, 450kg £1190, 470kg £1180, 460kg £1150, Comber producer Charolais 530kg £1300, 540kg £1300, 520kg £1270, 530kg £1270, 520kg £1260, 500kg £1250, Killinchy producer Limousins 500kg £1280, 500kg £1235, 500kg £1170, 470kg £1155, 440kg £1140, 450kg £1140, Killyleagh producer Limousins 550kg £1280, 510kg £1270, 550kg £1240, 500kg £1240, 510kg £1155, Saintfield producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1240, 520kg £1200, 530kg £1135, 510kg £1130, Saintfield producer Charolais 520kg £1220, 520kg £1205, 480kg £1155, 460kg £1145, 460kg £1140, 490kg £1140, Moneyreagh producer Limousins 500kg £1180, 500kg £1130, 400kg £1050, 450kg £1050 and Ballygowan producer Limousins 440kg £1120, 410kg £1080, 420kg £1060, 410kg £1040, 370kg £1000, 370kg £980, 350kg £960.

Suckled calves: 110 weanlings sold to £1240 for a 370kg Limousin heifer (335).

Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais, Limousin and Simmentals, heifers £370kg £1240, 430kg £1100, 380kg £930, 300kg £920, 310kg £920. Bullocks 530kg £1260, 460kg £1180, 440k £1165, 460kg £1150, 450kg £1135, 500kg £1130, 440kg £1125, 450kg £1100, 470kg £1100, 440kg £1090, 430kg £1085, 400kg £1080, 430kg £1060, 460kg £1060, 400kg £1050, 400kg £1020, 400kg £1010, 450kg £1010, 400kg £1005, 330kg £980, 340kg £980, 340kg £955, 350kg £955, 360kg £950, 370kg £955, 350kg £930.

Heifers: 70 heifers sold to £1340 for a 560kg Limousin (240).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 560kg £1340, 540kg £1160, Killyleagh producer Limousins 500kg £1200, 500kg £1125, 520kg £1100, 430kg £1040, Newtownards producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1170, 500kg £1075, Killyleagh producer Limousins 490kg £1160, 500kg £1100, 440kg £1020, 450kg £970, 450kg £960 and Killinchy producer Limousins 500kg £1095, 450kg £1040, 450kg £980, 400kg £910.

Dropped calves: 75 drops sold to a strong demand of £540 for a Limousin bull.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin bull £540, Limousin heifer £290, Dromara producer Shorthorn bulls £450, £410, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £425, £400, £375, £330 twice, Aberdeen Angus heifers £335, £245, Annacloy producer Charolais heifer £370 and Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £345, £305, Aberdeen Angus heifers £305, £300, £290, £285, £280, £275, £270, £265 twice.