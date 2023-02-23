While steers sold to £1960 690kg Charolais (284.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1660 780kg Shorthorn beef (213.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckled cows and calves topped at £2000 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Dungannon Mart

In-calf Friesian heifers sold to £1900.

Weanling cleared to £1330 535kg Limousin steer (248.00),.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (278.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1960 690kg Charolais (284.00) presented by A McMullan, £1830 630kg Limousin (291.00); V Patterson £1900 670kg Limousin (284.00), £1710 595kg Limousin (287.00), £1700 575kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (296.00), £1650 575kg Limousin (287.00), £1600 545kg Limousin (294.00); J McGuckin £1880 665kg Charolais (283.00), £1700 625kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00), £1680 600kg Limousin (280.00); W J Parks £1820 675kg Charolais (270.00); B McGahan £1790 635kg Charolais (282.00), £1790 640kg Charolais (280.00), £1690 590kg Charolais (286.00), £1540 530kg Simmental (291.00); M Carberry £1780 620kg Limousin (287.00), £1630 565kg Limousin (289.00), £1530 575kg Hereford (266.00); S Stevenson £1680 630kg Limousin (267.00); S Stafford £1580 565kg Limousin (280.00), £1550 550kg Simmental (282.00), £1550 510kg Limousin (304.00), £1430 475kg Limousin (301.00); T Hall £1560 585kg Limousin (267.00); E Hagan £1560 585kg Limousin (267.00) and L Murphy £1460 545kg Simmental (268.00), £1450 530kg Limousin (274.00).

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers sold to a height of £2140 810kg Charolais (265.00) presented by N Elliott, £2010 745kg Charolais (270.00), £2000 695kg Charolais (288.00), £2000 725kg Charolais (276.00), £1920 715kg Charolais (269.00), £1820 670kg Charolais (272.00), £1760 640kg Charolais (275.00); J Holland £1960 715kg Charolais (274.00), £1780 655kg Charolais (272.00), £1720 610kg Limousin (282.00); A and J O’Neill £1960 710kg Limousin (276.00), £1900 705kg Limousin (270.00), £1800 685kg Limousin (263.00), £1720 635kg Limousin (271.00); N and B Elliott £1750 670kg Aberdeen Angus (261.00); B Holland £1740 635kg Limousin (274.00); G Burrows £1730 630kg Limousin (275.00); E Bingham £1630 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (272.00); C Watt £1530 585kg Aberdeen Angus (262.00), £1495 565kg Charolais (265.00); G Boden £1450 555kg Charolais (261.00), £1430 520kg Charolais (275.00), £1390 470kg Charolais (296.00), £1250 455kg Charolais (275.00), £1230 460kg Charolais (268.00) and J Livingston £1150 410kg Limousin (281.00).

Fat cows sold to £1660 for a 780kg Shorthorn beef (213.00) presented by S Casey; D Bell £1580 715kg Limousin (218.00) and G Burrows £1080 495kg Simmental (218.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices continue to rise steadily to peak at £395 Belgian Blue bull presented by R and A Burns; P Robinson £370 Shorthorn beef bull; a Local farmer £365 Belgian Blue bull; W Sloan £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Allen £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Wilson £245 Belgian Blue bull; F Burrows £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; N Sloan £230 Limousin bull, £220 Limousin bull and D Robinson £220 Hereford bull, £210 x 2 Hereford bulls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian bulls sold from £25 to £115 for stronger sorts.

Heifer calves sold to £400 for a Belgian Blue presented by a local farmer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R and A Burns £295 Belgian Blue heifer, £265 Belgian Blue heifer; S Quinn £290 Belgian Blue heifer and R Miskimmons £295 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2000 for a Simmental cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by W Murphy.

While springing heifers sold to £1800 for a Simmental presented by E Hagan, £1750 Limousin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dairy stock sold to £1900 for an in-calf Friesian heifer presented P McCaughey, £1740 Friesian heifer, £1600 Friesian heifer.

Weanlings