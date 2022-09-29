Charolais steer sells for £1820 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1660 for a 665kg Charolais (250.00).

Fat cows sold to £1300 for a 695kg Limousin (187.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £380 for a Limousin bull.

Dungannon Mart

Heifer calves topped at £335 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling sold to £1110 for a 410kg Limousin heifer (271.00).

Male calves topped at £1060 for a 375kg Limousin (282.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1820 for 725kg Charolais (251.00) presented by B Hamill, £1640 680kg Charolais (241.00), £1590 640kg Charolais (248.00), £1520 630kg Limousin (241.00), £1500 595kg Limousin (252.00); G O’Neill £1740 700kg Charolais (249.00), £1700 700kg Charolais (243.00); P O’Neill £1670 695kg Limousin (240.00); L Kerr £1550 615kg Limousin (252.00), £1500 610kg Limousin (246.00), £1480 610kg Charolais (243.00); I Hardy £1540 635kg Charolais (243.00), £1320 550kg Limousin (240.00); B Corrigan £1500 625kg Limousin (240.00), £1480 560kg Limousin (264.00), £1420 565kg Limousin (251.00); F McVeigh £1500 610kg Limousin (246.00); J Hegarty £1460 605kg Limousin (241.00); T Brown £1440 580kg Shorthorn beef (248.00); M Lenny £1430 570kg Limousin (251.00); S Hetherington £1220 495kg Limousin (246.00); J Gormley £1220 505kg Charolais (242.00); K Donaghy £1190 430kg Limousin (276.00), £1170 465kg Limousin (252.00), £1140 440kg Limousin (259.00); N Turner £1150 435kg Charolais (265.00), £1140 450kg Limousin (253.00), £1100 455kg Charolais (242.00), £1000 380kg Limousin (263.00), £1000 400kg Limousin (250.00); M Morrow £1140 475kg Limousin (240.00); V McCrea £1110 440kg Charolais (252.00); J Hobson £1060 420kg Limousin (252.00) and B Quinn £950 385kg Limousin (247.00).

Heifers

Once again heifer prices remain steady to peak at £1660 665kg Charolais (250.00) presented by R Murphy, £1550 640kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (242.00),£1460 595kg Charolais (245.00); J Muldoon £1600 645kg Limousin (248.00), £1380 565kg Limousin (244.00); S Casey £1560 650kg Charolais (240.00); P Corrigan £1540 590kg Charolais (261.00), £1490 620kg Charolais (240.00); D McCord £1520 620kg Limousin (245.00); N Burrows £1490 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (244.00), £1320 540kg Charolais (244.00); R Wright £1470 575kg Limousin (256.00); N Burrows £1440 595kg Charolais (242.00); P Curran £1350 545kg Charolais (248.00); K Mallon £1340 535kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (241.00); H Cairns £1330 525kg Charolais (253.00), £1330 505kg Charolais (263.00); L Donnelly £1260 475kg Limousin (265.00), £1050 400kg Limousin (263.00); J Hegarty £1240 505kg Limousin (246.00); S Hetherington £1170 480kg Limousin (244.00) and V Kelly £1050 435kg Charolais (241.00).

Fat cows sold to £1300 for a 695kg Limousin (187.00) presented by P Quinn; C Taylor £1110 595kg Belgian Blue (187.00) and W Stafford £890 610kg Hereford (146.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain strong to peak at £380 Limousin bull presented by S Montgomery, £370 Aberdeen Angus bull; B Sheridan £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; N Potter £330 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; S Anderson £300 Limousin bull; E Dallas £275 Fleckvieh bull; A Watson £240 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Hereford bull; D Foreman £220 Aberdeen Angus bull and N Willis £210 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £335 Aberdeen Angus presented by N Potter; A Cookstown producer £315 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer; W Stafford £285 Limousin heifer; an Omagh farmer £260 Belgian Blue heifer; A Watson £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £200 x 2 Hereford heifers and R Gervis £240 Hereford heifer.

Weanling

A full ring side of buyers insured a brisk demand for all classes of weanling with male calves selling to £1060 for a 375kg Limousin (282.00) presented by F McConville, £1050 400kg Aberdeen Angus (260.00), £1045 335kg Limousin (309.00), £1030 350kg Limousin (293.00); L Johnston £900 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (244.00); T McGurk £900 340kg Charolais (265.00); N McGuigan £880 275kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (321.00), £770 225kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (344.00); R Stewart £785 310kg Simmental (252.00), £760 295kg Simmental (258.00), £710 275kg Simmental (255.00), £700 250kg Belgian Blue (280.00); C Taylor £770 295kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (261.00); B Sheridan £760 250kg Charolais (304.00); S Beagan £760 265kg Charolais (288.00), £660 200kg Charolais (330.00) and a Dungannon producer £710 240kg Charolais (297.00), £710 250kg Charolais (285.00).