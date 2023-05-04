Fat cows sold to £1300 for a 700kg Belgian Blue (186.00).

Dropped calves sold to £360 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £350 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1620 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Dungannon Mart

Weanling sold to £1420 for a 430kg Limousin heifer (328.00).

Male calves sold to £1080 for a 380kg Shorthorn beef (285.00).

Steers

Steers sold to a height of £1990 for a 690kg Charolais (288.00) presented by G Johnston, £1940 690kg Charolais (281.00), £1800 590kg Limousin (305.00), £1690 625kg Charolais (270.00); A Holland £1980 680kg Belgian Blue (291.00); J Lappin £1950 675kg Charolais (289.00), £1700 620kg Hereford (274.00); A Sharkey £1900 660kg Charolais (288.00); J Armstrong £1850 625kg Limousin (296.00); R Rodgers £1780 605kg Simmental (294.00); G Gourley £1420 500kg Charolais (284.00), £1190 425kg Charolais (280.00), £1070 395kg Charolais (271.00); Riverview Farms £1370 395kg Limousin (347.00), £1120 370kg Limousin (303.00), £1110 355kg Limousin (313.00) and A McElduff £1350 495kg Limousin (273.00), £1260 460kg Limousin (274.00), £1250 420kg Limousin (298.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1880 650kg Limousin (289.00) presented by D Conlon; E Todd £1740 600kg Limousin (290.00); D Moore £1680 595kg Charolais (282.00), £1630 590kg Charolais (276.00); O Cairns £1680 580kg Charolais (290.00), £1550 570kg Limousin (272.00); S O’Neill £1660 560kg Limousin (296.00), £1580 585kg Limousin (270.00), £1510 535kg Limousin (282.00); E Gillespie £1640 590kg Charolais (278.00); J McKenzie £1590 570kg Charolais (279.00); H McClelland £1570 545kg Charolais (288.00), £1480 520kg Charolais (285.00), £1360 485kg Charolais (280.00), £, £1340 485kg Charolais (276.00); C McDonald £1540 570kg Limousin (270.00); P Quinn £1510 515kg Aberdeen Angus (293.00), £1500 555kg Limousin (270.00) and T McKinney £1490 545kg Limousin (273.00), £1400 515kg Charolais (272.00).

Fat cows sold to £1300 700kg Belgian Blue (186.00) presented by L Mullan; C Warnock £1040 600kg Friesian (173.00), £960 540kg Friesian (178.00); W Harkness £970 405kg Limousin (240.00) and B Rafferty £940 530kg Simmental (177.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to a Height of £360 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by P McGirr, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; F Collins £350 Fleckvieh bull, £340 Hereford bull, £310 Hereford bull, £255 Hereford bull; R Hughes £310 Simmental bull, £270 Simmental bull, £265 Simmental bull, £250 Simmental bull; W Dodd £255 Hereford bull; M Ewing £250 Aberdeen Angus bull, £235 Aberdeen Angus bull and W Sloan £230 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £95.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £350 x 6 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by P McGirr, £270 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; R Hughes £305 Simmental heifer; M Ewing £270 Limousin heifer and F Collins £250 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1620 for a Belgian Blue heifer with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by Mountview Cattle and R Poyntz £1540 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull Calf at foot.

In calf cows sold to £1390 for a Belgian Blue presented by J Todd and Mountview Cattle £1320 Limousin cow.

Weanlings

Weanling sold sharply with male calves selling to £1080 for a 380kg Shorthorn beef (285.00) presented by J Elliott, £1020 390kg Shorthorn beef (262.00); R McGuigan £980 285kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (345.00); G McGahan £950 350kg Charolais (271.00), £940 320kg Hereford (293.00), £770 270kg Hereford (286.00), £750 255kg Hereford (294.00), £680 215kg Limousin (312.00), £600 180kg Limousin (332.00), £540 200kg Hereford (273.00); R McVeigh £810 270kg Shorthorn beef (300.00); D and J Kane £790 270kg Charolais (292.00), £780 250kg Limousin (308.00); J Parks £790 270kg Limousin (290.00); M Armstrong £780 250kg Limousin (308.00); R Cunningham £680 215kg Hereford (316.00) and C Kerr £620 220kg Belgian Blue (282.00).