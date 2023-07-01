Judge for the day was Jason Booth owner of the Beechview flock near Stewartstown.

Jason selected an aged ewe from the Lornbrook flock of Diane Christie and Trevor Bell as his overall Charollais champion. The Lornbrook flock also won reserve champion with their shearling ewe.

A tremendously strong final class determined the outcome of the sheep interbreed championship.

Champion Charollais and overall Interbreed Champion. Image supplied by David Cromie.

And, to crown it all, the Lornbrook flock’s aged ewe, bred by Logie Durno, went on to win the prestigious title.

Judging the interbreed championship, Eamonn Convery described his champion as an “excellent example” of the Charollais breed.

“The quality of the sheep taking part in all the classes was excellent throughout the day. But it was impossible to overlook the real class of the Charollais ewe when it came to the final shake-up,” he added.

Results are as follows:

First place ewe lamb. Image supplied by David Cromie.

Aged Ram:

1st Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 2nd Malcolmson family.

Ram Lamb:

1st Glenn Baird; 2nd David Cromie; 3rd David Cromie.

First place ram lamb. Image supplied by David Cromie.

Aged Ewe:

1st Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 2nd Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 3rd Malcolmson Family; 4th Drew and Stephen Cowan.

Shearling Ewe:

1st Diane Christie/Trevor Bell; 2nd Drew and Stephen Cowan; 3rd Malcolmson family; 4th Diane Christie/Trevor Bell.

Ewe Lamb:

1st Drew and Stephen Cowan; 2nd Malcolmson family; 3rd Glenn Baird; 4th David Cromie; 5th Diane Christie/Trevor Bell.

Pair of lambs:

1st Glenn Baird; 2nd David Cromie; 3rd Trevor Bell/ Diane Christie.

Overall Champion:

Aged Ewe – Diane Christie/Trevor Bell.

Reserve Champion: