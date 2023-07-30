Charollais rams doing the business on low input system

Lambing outdoors at over 400 feet in April in an area with a similar climate to Northern Ireland, ewe maternal ability combined with lamb vigour are key requirements.

Tups go in on 5 November with 125 ewes put to maternal rams for replacements, and the rest to high index performance recorded, homebred Charollais, selected for high muscle, gigot muscularity and growth.

Pedigree stock sires are used on the commercial flock, after serving pedigree ewes in October, along with enough March born pedigree ram lambs to leave a ram to ewe ratio of about 1:60. The commercial ewe flock usually scans at 180 per cent, aiming for 160 per cent sold/retained.

Charollais cross lambs born outdoors in early April. (Image supplied by N Oughton)

Ewes are tupped on grassland and then wintered on strip grazed fodder beet from mid-December to early March, then onto brassicas to raise dietary protein in the last month. The ewes are moved onto lambing paddocks a few days before lambing, set stocked at 20/ac for singles and hoggs, 5/ac for twins and triplets.

Lambing paddocks are in the centre of the farm, which was a 16th Century deer park and, although grass can be scarce, the fields are well sheltered with parkland trees. No bales, concentrates or blocks are fed, unless extreme weather demands it, with trace elements supplemented as required using boluses and Iodine injection.

After lambing ewes are shifted out onto better grass as and when they are near a handy gateway, then gradually mobbed up into bigger groups. After lambing is complete ewes with twins are put in groups of around 125 ewes until early June.

They are then put together in one group of around 250 ewes and lambs which are rotationally grazed on permanent grassland paddocks with a move every two to four days, until weaning.

Ewes are stocked tightly after weaning around the end of July, and lambs are bolused before moving to aftermath grazing. Lambs are split into ‘nears’ and ‘smalls’ to save handling everything as lambs reach slaughter weight.

Lambs are drafted for sale at around 45kg, depending on condition, aiming to get most sold fat off grass between August and December. Any store lambs left after Christmas are strip grazed on stubble turnips, and forgotten about until April, when they are finished on fresh spring grass growth.

Lambs slaughtered through the abattoir regularly achieve 30 per cent E grades, 50 per cent U and 20 per cent R with adequate fat cover on a forage only diet.

