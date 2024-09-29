Charollais rams sell to 900gns in Ballymena
Top price on the night was 900gns paid to the Hollylodge flock of Trevor and Stephen McConnell for the supreme champion ram lamb. Purchasing this great bodied lamb was Trevor Bell for the Lornbrook flock.
Shearling rams sold to 850gns for a powerful ram from the Artnagullion flock of William McAllister, selling to a commercial farmer from Co Armagh. Fifteen shearling and aged rams sold to average 627gns with three selling for 750gns each – two stock rams from the Lornbrook flock of Christie and Bell, plus a ram with a great carcase from the Ringsend flock of James Gould.
The first prize shearling ram from Jonathan Ambrose sold for 700gns to a commercial sheep farmer in Co Londonderry.
A feature of the sale was that there were local buyers from Co Antrim competing with farmers from the counties of Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone for the quality entry forward.
The Hollylodge flock achieved the top flock average with their six ram lambs selling for an average of 623gns.
Overall, 39 ram lambs changed hands to average 494gns.
There are further Charollais ram sales coming up over the next few weeks, with the next one in Lisahally on 1 October at 7pm and Swatragh on 4 October also at 7pm.
Pictured top: Trevor McConnell with the December born ram lamb which was supreme champion along with the judge Harold McBratney and Micheal Stewart from Masons Animal Feeds. (Pic: Freelance)
Pictured above: Jonathan Ambrose with the reserve champion a shearling ram along with judge Harold McBratney and Micheal Stewart from Masons. (Pic: Freelance)